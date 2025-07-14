БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

30 Houses and 5 Vehicles Burned Down in Wildfire in Villa Area near Burgas

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
EN
Запази

A devastating wildfire near a villa zone outside Burgas has destroyed 30 houses—both residential and auxiliary—and 5 vehicles, local authorities confirmed. The blaze rapidly spread over 1,800 decares (180 hectares) of land.

къщи автомобила изпепелени пожара вилната зона бургас

A massive fire broke out onJjuly 14 in a villa zone near the Bulgarian coastal city of Burgas, destroying 30 residential and auxiliary buildings. Five vehicles were also burned. Fortunately, there are no reported injuries.

The fire, which started in Ostritsa 1 villa zone, quickly spread to Ostritsa 2, engulfing a total area of 1,800 decares (180 hectares).

"We’re doing everything possible to localise the fire,” Senior Commissioner Lyubomir Barov, Deputy Director of the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection, told a press briefing.

An overnight patrol of the affected area is underway to monitor and prevent further spread.

The BG-Alert emergency system was activated, issuing evacuation warnings to residents.

10 teams from the Burgas Regional Fire Safety Directorate were were involved in extinguishing the flames during the day.


6 teams will remain on-site in tne evening.


8 teams are battling another major wildfire in the Municipality of Sozopol.


Authorities have confirmed that the village of Zidarovo is not under threat, as the fire is now moving toward forested areas.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари: Не съм навиквала Антония
1
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари:...
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Горят къщи при голям пожар във вилна зона край Бургас
3
Горят къщи при голям пожар във вилна зона край Бургас
Сблъсъци между полиция и протестиращи край Пловдив, ще бъде ли блокирана магистрала "Тракия"? (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
4
Сблъсъци между полиция и протестиращи край Пловдив, ще бъде ли...
Спортно лято с БНТ 3
5
Спортно лято с БНТ 3
Ще има ли блокада на АМ "Тракия"? Протестиращи от горски и ловни стопанства се опитват да спрат движението, полицията - "Това не е разрешено"
6
Ще има ли блокада на АМ "Тракия"? Протестиращи от горски...

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари: Не съм навиквала Антония
2
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари:...
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Акцията срещу високите скорости в София: Почти всеки втори проверяван е санкциониран
4
Акцията срещу високите скорости в София: Почти всеки втори...
На плаж в Гърция: Преди и след приемането на еврото
5
На плаж в Гърция: Преди и след приемането на еврото
Силен вятър, временно захлаждане и валежи тази вечер и утре
6
Силен вятър, временно захлаждане и валежи тази вечер и утре

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgarian Students Win Four Medals at International Chemistry Olympiad in Dubai
Bulgarian Students Win Four Medals at International Chemistry Olympiad in Dubai
New Details Emerge on Largest Illegal Cigarettes Factory Ever Discovered in Bulgaria, Production Was Intended for the British Market New Details Emerge on Largest Illegal Cigarettes Factory Ever Discovered in Bulgaria, Production Was Intended for the British Market
Чете се за: 08:37 мин.
Underwater Hair Salon: Photographer Julian Nedev Captures Real-Life Professions Beneath the Sea Surface Underwater Hair Salon: Photographer Julian Nedev Captures Real-Life Professions Beneath the Sea Surface
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
President Radev: North Macedonia Blocks Its Own Path to EU Membership President Radev: North Macedonia Blocks Its Own Path to EU Membership
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
European Court of Human Rights Recognises the Actions by Sofia Municipality in "Zaharna Fabrika" as Sufficient and Effective European Court of Human Rights Recognises the Actions by Sofia Municipality in "Zaharna Fabrika" as Sufficient and Effective
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Wage Increases of 15–20% for Forestry and Agriculture Sector Wage Increases of 15–20% for Forestry and Agriculture Sector
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Всички пожари на територията на Бургаска област са локализирани и овладени
Всички пожари на територията на Бургаска област са локализирани и...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Тръмп с ултиматум: САЩ налагат строги мита на Русия след 50 дни, ако няма мир в Украйна Тръмп с ултиматум: САЩ налагат строги мита на Русия след 50 дни, ако няма мир в Украйна
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
По света
Незаконната фабрика за цигари – продукцията била за британския пазар Незаконната фабрика за цигари – продукцията била за британския пазар
Чете се за: 06:30 мин.
У нас
Чиновник нарече "жалък" трансплантиран пациент Чиновник нарече "жалък" трансплантиран пациент
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
У нас
30 къщи и 5 автомобила са изпепелени при пожара във вилната зона...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
У нас
Пожарът в Рила все още не е овладян напълно
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Вижте най-желаните гимназии в София при класирането след 7-и клас
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
4 отличия за България: Ученици от СМГ и НПМГ извоюваха медали по...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ