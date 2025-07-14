БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Горят къщи при голям пожар във вилна зона край Бургас
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Сблъсъци между полиция и протестиращи край Пловдив, ще...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Два военни хеликоптера се включиха в гасенето на пожара в...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е...
Чете се за: 09:40 мин.
Челси разби ПСЖ през първото полувреме и стана световен...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.

Large Fire Rages in Villa Area Near Burgas – Homes Burning, Evacuations Underway

A large fire is raging in the "Ostritsite 2" villa area near the coastal city of Burgas on July 14. Houses are on fire, and evacuations of residents have begun. The BG-Alert emergency notification system did not activate.

Three fire fighting teams have arrived at the scene.

The fire is visible from the main road between Burgas and Aytos.

Residents in the area told BNT that the blaze broke out around 11:30 a.m. and quickly spread within minutes due to strong winds.

Nearly two hours after the disaster began, people in the area finally received an alert from the BG-Alert early warning system.

