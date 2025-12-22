Judge Anton Urumov Appointed Prosecutor to Investigate Any Alleged Crimes by Chief Prosecutor and Deputies

The Prosecutors’ College of the Supreme Judicial Council has appointed Anton Urumov, a judge at the Sofia City Court, as a prosecutor at the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor’s Office. The appointment, made under Article 30, paragraph 5, item 21 of the Judiciary Act, in accordance with Article 112, paragraph 6 of the same law, assigns Urumov to perform the functions of a prosecutor responsible for investigating any alleged crimes committed by the Chief Prosecutor or any of their deputies, effective from the date of taking office, the Council announced on December 22.

The decision of the Prosecutors’ College can be appealed to the Supreme Administrative Court within 14 days of notification.