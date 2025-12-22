БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Judge Anton Urumov Appointed Prosecutor to Investigate Any Alleged Crimes by Chief Prosecutor and Deputies

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
EN
Запази
назначиха съдия антон урумов разследва главния прокурор
Снимка: archive

The Prosecutors’ College of the Supreme Judicial Council has appointed Anton Urumov, a judge at the Sofia City Court, as a prosecutor at the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor’s Office. The appointment, made under Article 30, paragraph 5, item 21 of the Judiciary Act, in accordance with Article 112, paragraph 6 of the same law, assigns Urumov to perform the functions of a prosecutor responsible for investigating any alleged crimes committed by the Chief Prosecutor or any of their deputies, effective from the date of taking office, the Council announced on December 22.

The decision of the Prosecutors’ College can be appealed to the Supreme Administrative Court within 14 days of notification.

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
    1
    14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
    Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
    2
    Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
    Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
    3
    Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
    Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
    4
    Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
    Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
    5
    Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
    Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината
    6
    Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината

    Най-четени

    Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да атакуваш къщата му
    1
    Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да...
    Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на Международната асоциация на спортните журналисти
    2
    Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на...
    Почина великият Димитър Пенев
    3
    Почина великият Димитър Пенев
    Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
    4
    Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
    Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка чрез банкомат след 01.01.2026 г.?
    5
    Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка...
    Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
    6
    Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро

    More from: Bulgaria

    Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Voices Concern Over Skopje’s Deviation from the 2022 European Consensus
    Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Voices Concern Over Skopje’s Deviation from the 2022 European Consensus
    Young Man Died, Four Injured in Serious Crash Near Veliko Tarnovo Young Man Died, Four Injured in Serious Crash Near Veliko Tarnovo
    Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
    Bulgaria and the Euro: More Than 1,000 Inspections Carried Out, Fewer Than 10% in Breach Bulgaria and the Euro: More Than 1,000 Inspections Carried Out, Fewer Than 10% in Breach
    Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
    Sofia Mayor Accepted the Resignation of the City’s Chief Architect Sofia Mayor Accepted the Resignation of the City’s Chief Architect
    Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
    Sofia’s Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova Resigns Sofia’s Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova Resigns
    Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
    Battery Warehouse Burning in Haskovo Battery Warehouse Burning in Haskovo
    Чете се за: 00:17 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
    Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
    Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
    У нас
    Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да функционира от днес Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да функционира от днес
    Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
    У нас
    Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ
    Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
    По света
    В търсене на мир в Украйна: "Коалицията на желаещите" се среща в Париж В търсене на мир в Украйна: "Коалицията на желаещите" се среща в Париж
    Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
    По света
    Специално пред БНТ говори венецуелски опозиционер - възможна ли е...
    Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
    По света
    Делото "САЩ срещу Мадуро": Венецуелският президент се...
    Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
    По света
    Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
    Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
    У нас
    Предупреждение за силен вятър и във вторник
    Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
    У нас
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ