President Rumen Radev is on a two-day official visit to Croatia at the invitation of his counterpart, President Zoran Milanović. The European integration of Western Balkan countries and the challenges related to Eurozone membership were key topics during their discussions on July 14.

Presidents Zoran Milanović and Rumen Radev emphasised the excellent political and economic relations between the two countries. Croatia joined the Eurozone two years ago and its experience is particularly valuable for Bulgaria.

Zoran Milanović, President of Croatia:

“It’s too early to fully assess our experience. What we’re seeing is a surge in prices. Some price differences are difficult to explain, for example property prices. My advice to Bulgarians is: follow your traditions and your instincts.”

According to President Radev, Bulgaria would have been better served by conducting a thorough public information campaign and a meaningful debate prior to requesting an extraordinary convergence report.

Rumen Radev - President of the Republic of Bulgaria:

“The currency alone cannot guarantee our full integration into the heart of Europe. For me, that guarantee is far stronger in our efforts to develop as a normal, modern, democratic European state.”

President Radev noted that bilateral trade between Bulgaria and Croatia increased by 50% over the past year, even though Bulgaria is not yet in the Eurozone. He emphasised that this underscores the importance of maintaining strong political relations and business interests.

Rumen Radev - President of the Republic of Bulgaria:

“What we should take away from Croatia’s experience is the importance of balancing a public information campaign, control over unjustified price hikes, and the full implementation of the state’s regulatory functions.”

On the question of North Macedonia’s EU accession, President Radev stated that the country has stalled its own progress because it refuses to meet the membership criteria. He stressed that Bulgaria is not presenting new conditions but is simply insisting on the fulfillment of already agreed commitments.

Rumen Radev - President of the Republic of Bulgaria: "For the past three years, we have been waiting for North Macedonia to meet a clearly defined condition in the negotiating framework—to ensure equality for Bulgarians in the country by including them in the Constitution. We continue to take a constructive and well-meaning stance toward our neighbous, despite their constant aggressive, provocative, and even hateful and insulting language towards us

President Milanović remarked that North Macedonia should decide how it wishes to behave and whether it truly wants EU membership. He also stated clearly that it is far too early to speak of Ukraine joining the EU.

Zoran Milanović:

“Ukraine has no clearly defined territory and cannot finance itself independently. It’s an insult to Montenegro and North Macedonia to suggest that Ukraine is closer to EU membership than those countries.”

President Radev stressed that Bulgaria supports Ukraine's European integration efforts, but underlined

Rumen Radev - President of the Republic of Bulgaria: "It would not be a good signal for the Western Balkans if Ukraine is given a preference just because of the geopolitical situation to be a member of the EU without having implemented the same deep reforms that the Western Balkan countries are implementing."

During his visit, President Radev also met with the Speaker of the Croatian Parliament and the Prime Minister of Croatia.