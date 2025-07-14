European Court of Human Rights Recognises the Actions by Sofia Municipality in "Zaharna Fabrika" as Sufficient and Effective

On July 10, 2025, the European Court of Human Rights lifted the interim measures imposed under Artcile 39 of the Rules of Court in the case "Ilieva and Others v. Bulgaria", concerning the demolition of illegal dwellings in "Zaharna Fabrika" district of Sofia.The Court also terminated the priority handling of the case under Artcile 41 of the Rules of Court.

By May 5, authorities were ordered to provide housing for those affected by the demolition in "Zaharna Fabrika", as ruled by the European Court of Human Rights.

The decision follows information submitted by Sofia Municipality and national authorities, which demonstrated timely and adequate actions taken to protect the rights and provide support to the affected individuals. The Court concluded that there are currently no grounds to maintain the interim measures, as Sofia Municipality has fulfilled its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights.

Following the demolition of the illegal structures on April 15, 2025, Sofia Municipality promptly deployed field teams who offered temporary accommodation, medical assistance, social services, employment opportunities, and access to food and water. A comprehensive assessment of the individual needs of all affected persons was conducted. As a result, 53 individuals accepted the support and were accommodated within social care facilities in Sofia.

“The decision by the ECHR confirms that Sofia Municipality acted responsibly and in accordance with the law, even under crisis conditions. We responded immediately, with specific solutions for real people. We will continue to uphold the principle that legality and social support should go hand in hand,” stated Nadezhda Bacheva, Deputy Mayor of Sofia for Social Affairs and Integration of People with Disabilities.

Sofia Municipality will continue its efforts toward sustainable and long-term solutions aimed at providing support and integration for vulnerable groups, while strictly adhering to legal standards and protecting the public interest.