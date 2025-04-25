БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Council of Europe Criticises Bulgarian Authorities Over Demolition of Roma Houses in Sofia’s Zaharna Fabrika Neighbourhood

Снимка: БТА

The Council of Europe has criticised the authorities in Sofia and national institutions over the demolition of Roma homes in the Zaharna Fabrika district of the capital. This was stated in a declaration by the Permanent Rapporteur on Human Rights of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the organisatio

According to the institution, Roma families—including children, elderly people, and persons with disabilities—have been left without shelter and means of subsistence. Moreover, some of the demolitions were reportedly carried out despite an order from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to halt them.

The Council of Europe calls on the Mayor of Sofia and the Bulgarian national authorities to immediately take all appropriate measures to protect the affected Roma families, including by providing alternative housing or temporary accommodation.

