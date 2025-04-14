This year, Bulgaria will receive the first 33 "Stryker" vehicles for its Armed Forces

This year, Bulgaria will receive the first 33 "Stryker" vehicles for the Armed Forces, announced Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov during today's ceremony (April 14) marking the patron day of the “G. S. Rakovski” Military Academy and the 113th anniversary of its founding.

"The modernisation of the Bulgarian Armed Forces is progressing at an accelerated pace. Yesterday, you witnessed the acceptance of the first Bulgarian F-16 Block 70 aircraft. This year, we will take delivery of the first 33 Stryker vehicles for the Land Forces, and the second ship for the Navy is already afloat. We are beginning the real reinforcement of our armed forces with new combat equipment—specifically in the area of combat capabilities," said Zapryanov.

On 1 December 2023, the Parliament ratified the agreement for the acquisition of Stryker combat vehicles. The plan includes the procurement of 198 units—combat, reconnaissance, and command-and-control vehicles, as well as specialized vehicles for nuclear, chemical, and biological reconnaissance, medical evacuation, engineering support, transportation, and evacuation.

Training within the defense system and the armed forces proves its worth in real life, when graduates assume key leadership positions. Officers trained by Bulgaria’s military education system consistently demonstrate that they are fully equal to their counterparts when taking on international duties within NATO headquarters and when participating in international operations and missions under the UN, NATO, and the EU. "We need to maintain this standard and continue to build upon it, ensuring that military education remains closely aligned with modern realities, best practices, and evolving needs," the Minister added.

"The wars of the 21st century give a significant impetus for the use of modern technologies, which necessitates a rethinking of our training, an update of educational content, improvements in working and learning conditions, appropriate compensation, and also an increase in the requirements for personnel," Zapryanov added.

The Minister of Defence attended the solemn ceremony celebrating the 113th anniversary of the founding of the “G. S. Rakovski” Military Academy.

Photos by BTA