Traffic through Predela pass has normalised, motorists advised to be prepared for winter conditions

The heavy snowfall this morning, January 13, caused difficulties for traffic at the Predela mountain pass. Due to the significant amount of snow in the Southwestern region, several heavy trucks broke down at the pass.

By midday, the situation had returned to normal. The restrictions for heavy trucks at the Predela Pass have been lifted. However, earlier this morning, 11 snowploughs were working to clear the road between Bansko and Simitli. Despite the restrictions and bans imposed on heavy trucks, several entered the pass, with two of them breaking down, requiring snow-clearing equipment to help remove them from the roadway. Despite the heavy snowfall and significant traffic, major traffic jams and blockages were avoided.

"I started from Banya, but got stuck here at Predela, couldn't make it all the way up. The trucks are down there, nobody is clearing... Fortunately, a colleague, a conscientious citizen, stopped and towed me out with his jeep," shared Kostadin Stiptsov, a truck driver.

"The weather at Predela changed suddenly, and a ban on movement of trucks weighing more than 12 tonness was introduced... There is no need for panic. The roads are being cleared and have been cleared. Drivers should use vehicles equipped for winter conditions, follow road signs and restrictions, and everything will be fine," emphasized Eng. Rosen Markov, Director of the Blagoevgrad Regional Road Administration.

Restrictions for trucks remain in place at the Yundola Pass, which connects the Blagoevgrad and Pazardzhik regions.

