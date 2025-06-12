Traffic to Be Suspended Overnight on the Danube Bridge at Ruse for Emergency Repairs

On the night of June 12 (Thursday) from 8:00 PM until 4:00 AM on June 13 (Friday), all traffic on the Danube Bridge at Ruse will be halted due to emergency repairs on a joint in the section of the bridge that has not yet been renovated. According to the Road Infrastructure Agency, these urgent activities aim to ensure travel safety until full-scale construction work begins on that part of the bridge.

The major overhaul of the bridge began on July 10, 2024, with construction and repair work being carried out daily without a complete traffic shutdown. Traffic continues to move in both directions in the lane not currently under construction. So far, the two lanes in a 413-meter section of the Danube Bridge have been fully renovated.

Currently, rehabilitation is underway on the next 320 meters of the lane heading into Bulgaria. During this stage, traffic is flowing in both directions through the Romania-bound lane.

The Bulgarian section of the Danube Bridge, which is part of the I-2 road, has a total length of 1,057 km. Since it was put into operation 70 years ago, in 1954, it has not been overhauled. More than 22 years ago the joints were strengthened and in 2011 the waterproofing and asphalt pavement were replaced. The technical design for the facility renovation includes complete replacement of the asphalt layers, panels, waterproofing, new restraint systems, markings, etc.







