БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Лекарите от Пловдив, продавали метадон, остават за...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Пътнически самолет за Лондон се разби в жилищен квартал в...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Коктейл от кокаин, марихуана и алкохол в кръвта на Явор...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Даниел Митов: Имало е превишаване на правомощията на...
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Traffic to Be Suspended Overnight on the Danube Bridge at Ruse for Emergency Repairs

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
EN
Запази
дунав мост затворен

On the night of June 12 (Thursday) from 8:00 PM until 4:00 AM on June 13 (Friday), all traffic on the Danube Bridge at Ruse will be halted due to emergency repairs on a joint in the section of the bridge that has not yet been renovated. According to the Road Infrastructure Agency, these urgent activities aim to ensure travel safety until full-scale construction work begins on that part of the bridge.

The major overhaul of the bridge began on July 10, 2024, with construction and repair work being carried out daily without a complete traffic shutdown. Traffic continues to move in both directions in the lane not currently under construction. So far, the two lanes in a 413-meter section of the Danube Bridge have been fully renovated.

Currently, rehabilitation is underway on the next 320 meters of the lane heading into Bulgaria. During this stage, traffic is flowing in both directions through the Romania-bound lane.

The Bulgarian section of the Danube Bridge, which is part of the I-2 road, has a total length of 1,057 km. Since it was put into operation 70 years ago, in 1954, it has not been overhauled. More than 22 years ago the joints were strengthened and in 2011 the waterproofing and asphalt pavement were replaced. The technical design for the facility renovation includes complete replacement of the asphalt layers, panels, waterproofing, new restraint systems, markings, etc.




Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Огромно количество кокаин в кръвта на Явор Георгиев, показва експертиза на ВМА
1
Огромно количество кокаин в кръвта на Явор Георгиев, показва...
ФИФА световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
2
ФИФА световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Премиерът Росен Желязков се срещна с украинския президент Володимир Зеленски в Одеса (СНИМКИ)
3
Премиерът Росен Желязков се срещна с украинския президент Володимир...
Коктейл от кокаин, марихуана и алкохол в кръвта на Явор от Варна - вижте експертизата
4
Коктейл от кокаин, марихуана и алкохол в кръвта на Явор от Варна -...
Вътрешният министър отстранява директора на ОД на МВР - Варна
5
Вътрешният министър отстранява директора на ОД на МВР - Варна
Соченият за "собственик в сянка" на дома в с. Ягода призна, че се е отказал от лиценза си
6
Соченият за "собственик в сянка" на дома в с. Ягода...

Най-четени

Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите на ужасите" в Старозагорско
1
Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите...
Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев, са отстранени
2
Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев,...
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив, продавали метадон
3
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив,...
Огромно количество кокаин в кръвта на Явор Георгиев, показва експертиза на ВМА
4
Огромно количество кокаин в кръвта на Явор Георгиев, показва...
Седмицата започва с динамично време - дъжд, силен вятър и гръмотевици
5
Седмицата започва с динамично време - дъжд, силен вятър и гръмотевици
България спечели пет медала от европейското по художествена гимнастика в Талин (ОБЗОР)
6
България спечели пет медала от европейското по художествена...

More from: Bulgaria

Protest Over Death of a 36-Year-Old Yavor Georgiev in Varna Psychiatric Hospital
Protest Over Death of a 36-Year-Old Yavor Georgiev in Varna Psychiatric Hospital
Protest Against Euro Adoption Held in Front of GERB Headquarters in Sofia (PHOTOS) Protest Against Euro Adoption Held in Front of GERB Headquarters in Sofia (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Minister of Interior Dismisses the Head of Disrtict Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Varna Minister of Interior Dismisses the Head of Disrtict Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Varna
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
Social Policy Minister: The State Opened the "Pandora's box" with the Nursing Homes Inspections Social Policy Minister: The State Opened the "Pandora's box" with the Nursing Homes Inspections
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov Met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Odesa (photos) Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov Met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Odesa (photos)
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
Central Bank's Governor Dimitar Radev: Bulgaria Will Not Repeat the Greek Scenario When Joining the Euro Area Central Bank's Governor Dimitar Radev: Bulgaria Will Not Repeat the Greek Scenario When Joining the Euro Area
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна недостатъчност, причинени от оток на мозъка
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
У нас
Сарафов изиска нова, допълнителна съдебномедицинска експертиза за смъртта на Явор Георгиев Сарафов изиска нова, допълнителна съдебномедицинска експертиза за смъртта на Явор Георгиев
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Лекарите от Пловдив, продавали метадон, остават за постоянно в ареста Лекарите от Пловдив, продавали метадон, остават за постоянно в ареста
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
Пътнически самолет за Лондон се разби в жилищен квартал в Индия (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО) Пътнически самолет за Лондон се разби в жилищен квартал в Индия (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
По света
Протест на "Възраждане" срещу еврото в София (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
У нас
Коктейл от кокаин, марихуана и алкохол в кръвта на Явор от Варна -...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
Даниел Митов ще настоява за втора аутопсия на починалия Явор Георгиев
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
У нас
Нова присъда за убиеца на Ферарио Спасов: 9 г. затвор за Начо...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ