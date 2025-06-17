БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Traffic Toward Burgas Restricted on Trakia Motorway (km 157–162) Until June 27

Traffic on the Trakia Motorway in the direction of Burgas will be restricted between kilometers 157 and 162 until June 27, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) announced on June 17.

The reason for the restriction is repair work on the overpass above the Sofia–Burgas railway line at kilometer 159, in the Stara Zagora region. During the construction period, traffic will be redirected to the Sofia-bound carriageway, with one lane open in each direction.

Drivers are urged to proceed with caution, maintain a safe speed, and strictly follow all posted traffic signs and signals, the RIA added.

