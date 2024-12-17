Unemployment rate in Bulgaria is over 5% in November

The unemployment rate in Bulgaria for November was 5.16%, according to the Employment Agency. By the end of the month, the number of registered unemployed was 146,414 people, marking a decrease compared to October.

A total of 15,545 unemployed people started work in November, marking an increase of 4.7% (or 693 people) compared to the previous month. Additionally, 320 people from job-seeking groups, including employed persons, students, and pensioners, also found jobs with the help of employment intermediaries.

Roma and youth mediators, as well as labour intermediaries, played a significant role in reactivating the labour market, helping over 4,000 inactive people to register with employment offices and thus improve their chances of finding work.

On the primary labour market, 6,590 job vacancies were reported, with most positions in manufacturing (25.9%), followed by trade (13.0%), public administration (12.6%), education (11.4%), hospitality and catering (8.0%), and administrative and support activities (5.1%).

During the month, 4,622 persons from vulnerable groups started work through subsidised jobs. Of these, 3,615 were employed under employment programmes and measures financed by the state budget.

1007 people were employed under the Human Resources Development Programme 2021-2027, co-financed by the European Social Fund Plus.

In November, over 14 200 training vouchers were issued for both employed and unemployed.

The most in-demand professions during the month included caregivers, machine operators, sales staff, personal services workers, teachers, vehicle operators, and skilled workers in various industry sectors.

The Employment Agency continues to work actively to reduce unemployment and stimulate employment through effective programmes and measures.

