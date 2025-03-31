Unique concert featuring classical music by Bulgarian composers took place in Los Angeles, USA

The Consulate General of Bulgaria in Los Angeles, USA, presented for the first time a concert featuring classical music by Bulgarian composers and performed by Bulgarian musicians.

At the initiative of General Consul Boyko Hristov, the entire month of March was declared Bulgarian Culture Month. A violin, which carries the memory of the Bulgarian Jews who were saved during World War II, became a bridge between historical memory and today's gratitude towards our people. For all of this and how Bulgarian art even made Hollywood star Jon Voight fall in love with our country, Yordan Dimitrov and operator Miglena Gaidarova share their story.

A few hours before the concert, BNT team met Dr. Nikolai Nikolov, a Bulgarian plastic surgeon practicing in Beverly Hills:

BNT: Bulgaria is on the other side of the world, quite far. Do you still feel connected to it?

Dr. Nikolas Nikolov, Bulgarian plastic surgeon: "Always."

Emotionally charged, we head to the concert. The works of Marin Goleminov, Filip Kutev, Pancho Vladigerov, Lyubomir Pipkov, and Petko Staynov were about to move the hundreds who had come to this significant Bulgarian event in Los Angeles. Among the guests was also Fiona Ma, California's State Treasurer. I asked her if she would visit Bulgaria:

Fiona Ma: "Yes, it’s on my list to visit. I've already attended two Bulgarian events, and I have a very warm relationship with the Bulgarian Consul General. I’m looking forward to visiting Bulgaria."

We ask Fiona Ma if managing California's budget is a difficult task:

Fiona Ma: "California has the fifth-largest economy in the world. If we were a separate nation, we would rank like this—USA, China, Japan, Germany, and California."

At the heart of the state is the film industry. In the grand scale of Hollywood, Bulgaria has its place.

Chelsea Byers, Mayor of West Hollywood: "The music, the food, and the culture have been a real pleasure to get to know the Bulgarians. I know they are resilient in their approach to the world, inclusive and hospitable."

Among the warm words before the concert was a video message from Hollywood actor Jon Voight, sent from Bulgaria, where he is currently filming a movie.

Contemporary compositions were performed by Grammy Award winner Penka Kuneva and composer Milen Kirov. During the concert, something extraordinary happened—violinist Blagomira Lipari played a violin once owned by Issac Behar, born in Shumen in the early 20th century. The violin was brought to the concert by his descendants, as part of the "Violins of Hope" project. This was also a tribute to Bulgaria's significant contribution to saving Jews during the war.

Richard Hirschhaut, Regional Director of the American Jewish Committee in Los Angeles: "If you just imagine for a moment how the world and the Jewish people would look like today if there were more Bulgarias…" Blagomira Lipari: "We started with chamber concerts, but the idea is to attract more and more audiences, and as we saw today, many important guests attended the concert, asked questions, and there was great interest. Eventually, we hope to have symphonic orchestras performing Bulgarian music."

The idea to have Bulgarian classical works performed for the first time in the heart of California was the work of our Consul General Boyko Hristov. He could hardly hide his excitement at the applause and the success of the concert that brought together the sounds of Bulgaria.

Boyko Hristov, Consul General of Bulgaria in Los Angeles: "I will not list all the countries that had consuls general, diplomats present. We had representatives at the federal level. Our friends from the American Jewish Committee were here. It was a wonderful evening, where we had the opportunity to showcase Bulgaria.

During this trip to California, we talked a lot about our country. In the BNT prigarmme "Bulgaria from End to End," we will tell you stories worthy of Hollywood scripts. One of them, the story of actress Irina Maleeva, says that Bulgaria remains in your heart, even if you live in the most beautiful place in Beverly Hills.