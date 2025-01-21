НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Varna will be promoted as a year-round tourist destination in Israel

варна рекламира целогодишна туристическа дестинация израел
Снимка: БТА
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:14, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Varna will be promoted as a year-round tourist destination in Israel, with cooperation to be developed in the areas of education, culture, and infrastructure. This was discussed and approved during a meeting in Varna between the Ambassador of Israel to Bulgaria, Yosef Levi Sfari, and the Mayor of the city, Blagomir Kotsev.

Ambassador Sfari emphasized that Israeli tourists prefer nearby, friendly destinations.

"Varna and Bulgaria fully meet both criteria, and the cooperation between our two peoples dates back even before the founding of our state," said Ambassador Sfari.

Photos by BNT

Mayor Blagomir Kotsev added that a particular area of interest is the possibility of utilizing the experience of Israeli infrastructure experts, especially in the water and sewage sector, as they have extensive experience in water conservation and recycling. The two also discussed the situation in Israel over the past 15 months following the Hamas attacks.

"Our war is not against the people of Palestine, but against the terrorists. The release of hostages is the first step," summarized Yosef Levi Sfari.

Together with the Mayor of Varna, he laid flowers at the Monument of Gratitude, erected on behalf of the rescued Bulgarian Jews.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Flu epidemic will be declared in Varna from 23 January
Flu epidemic will be declared in Varna from 23 January
18:05, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
 More than 800,000 pensioners iin Bulgaria on the brink of poverty
More than 800,000 pensioners iin Bulgaria on the brink of poverty
17:32, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
 Bulgaria marks the Day of Maternity Care
Bulgaria marks the Day of Maternity Care
16:57, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
 Bulgarian Foreign Minister emphasised Bulgaria's commitment to a united European Union during a conversation with Kaja Kallas
Bulgarian Foreign Minister emphasised Bulgaria's commitment to a united European Union during a conversation with Kaja Kallas
16:46, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Government's Joint Governance Council holds its first meeting
Government's Joint Governance Council holds its first meeting
15:58, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
 Flu epidemic in Blagoevgrad: more than 10% of students are absent with flu
Flu epidemic in Blagoevgrad: more than 10% of students are absent with flu
15:37, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 President Radev: 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Bulgaria and the world, given the dynamics of geopolitical processes
President Radev: 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Bulgaria and the world, given the dynamics of geopolitical processes
13:40, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 09:02 мин.
 Political reactions to Trump's inauguration
Political reactions to Trump's inauguration
23:44, 20.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 Borislav Tsekov: Donald Trump's vision is exceptionally ambitious
Borislav Tsekov: Donald Trump's vision is exceptionally ambitious
22:36, 20.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
 Head of 'Migration' Departmen' in Sofia Police Directorate detained for taking a bribe?
Head of 'Migration' Departmen' in Sofia Police Directorate detained for taking a bribe?
21:43, 20.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 GERB leader Boyko Borissov congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States
GERB leader Boyko Borissov congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States
20:34, 20.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
 Bitcoin hits new record high, surpassing $109,000, on the day of Trump's inauguration
Bitcoin hits new record high, surpassing $109,000, on the day of Trump's inauguration
19:40, 20.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
More from: Culture
Patriarch Daniil: We honour the memory of one of the greatest fathers to have shone forth from the Bulgarian people – Saint Patriarch Euthymius of Tarnovo
Patriarch Daniil: We honour the memory of one of the greatest fathers to have shone forth from the Bulgarian people – Saint Patriarch Euthymius of Tarnovo
Bulgarian Orthodox Church honours the memory of Saint Anthony the Great (Antonovden)
Bulgarian Orthodox Church honours the memory of Saint Anthony the Great (Antonovden)
The Smolyan lakes froze over
The Smolyan lakes froze over
110 years of Bulgarian cinema celeberated on January 13
110 years of Bulgarian cinema celeberated on January 13
"Giselle" - world ballet stars on the stage of the Sofia Opera
"Giselle" - world ballet stars on the stage of the Sofia Opera
Early bookings for holidays on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast have started
Early bookings for holidays on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast have started
Топ 24
Най-четени
Началникът на отдел "Миграция" в СДВР е задържан с подкуп?
Началникът на отдел "Миграция" в СДВР е задържан с подкуп?
Добрият пример: Двама мъже от Исперих спасиха 88-годишна жена от ало измама
Добрият пример: Двама мъже от Исперих спасиха 88-годишна жена от...
Пожар гори в индустриалната зона на Бургас
Пожар гори в индустриалната зона на Бургас
Теменужка Петкова е представила притеснителни данни за състоянието на бюджета
Теменужка Петкова е представила притеснителни данни за състоянието...
Златният век на Америка започва точно сега, каза Тръмп в първата си реч като 47-и президент на САЩ
Златният век на Америка започва точно сега, каза Тръмп в първата си...
Първи ден на власт: Доналд Тръмп с "лавина" от укази и закани
Първи ден на власт: Доналд Тръмп с "лавина" от укази и...
Трагедия в Турция: 66 души са загинали при големия пожар в хотел в скицентър
Трагедия в Турция: 66 души са загинали при големия пожар в хотел в...
Международни реакции на встъпването в длъжност на Тръмп
Международни реакции на встъпването в длъжност на Тръмп
Доналд Тръмп встъпи в длъжност като президент на САЩ и подписа укази
Доналд Тръмп встъпи в длъжност като президент на САЩ и подписа укази
Отбелязаха 40-годишнината от първия световен успех на Стефка Костадинова
Отбелязаха 40-годишнината от първия световен успех на Стефка Костадинова
Пожар гори в индустриалната зона на Бургас
Пожар гори в индустриалната зона на Бургас