Varna will be promoted as a year-round tourist destination in Israel, with cooperation to be developed in the areas of education, culture, and infrastructure. This was discussed and approved during a meeting in Varna between the Ambassador of Israel to Bulgaria, Yosef Levi Sfari, and the Mayor of the city, Blagomir Kotsev.

Ambassador Sfari emphasized that Israeli tourists prefer nearby, friendly destinations.

"Varna and Bulgaria fully meet both criteria, and the cooperation between our two peoples dates back even before the founding of our state," said Ambassador Sfari.

Photos by BNT

Mayor Blagomir Kotsev added that a particular area of interest is the possibility of utilizing the experience of Israeli infrastructure experts, especially in the water and sewage sector, as they have extensive experience in water conservation and recycling. The two also discussed the situation in Israel over the past 15 months following the Hamas attacks.

"Our war is not against the people of Palestine, but against the terrorists. The release of hostages is the first step," summarized Yosef Levi Sfari.

Together with the Mayor of Varna, he laid flowers at the Monument of Gratitude, erected on behalf of the rescued Bulgarian Jews.

