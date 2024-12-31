НОВИНИ
Villages in Gabrovo district struggling with power outages for more than a week face spending New Year in the dark

без ток нова година села габровско тъмно повече седмица
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
20:11, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Several villages in the district of Gabrovo have been without electricity for 8 days, facing power outages that began before Christmas and are expected to continue through New Year's Eve. Despite receiving their electricity bills, including warnings to make timely payments, the residents remain in the dark.

In the village of Radeshkovtsi, power has been out since December 21, with only brief periods of electricity supply that quickly ceased again. Boyan Spasov, a local resident, explained that they were loaned a small generator, which they use sparingly to power the pump for their fireplace to keep warm. They cook on a gas stove and have created an improvised fridge by burying their food in the snow to preserve it.

They cook on a gas stove. They also have a makeshift fridge.

"In the 21st century, we're storing meat in the snow by the fountain to keep it cold, which is absurd. It's unpleasant to breathe generator fumes all night, and I wonder how this aligns with protecting the environment," Spasov added.

Although electricity was restored to Radeshkovtsi in the evening, other villages in the region still face challenges. The Dimov family, from another Gabrovo village, decided not to spend New Year's Eve at their villa due to the ongoing power issues. They received a bill from "Energo-Pro" in early December for just 1 stotinka (0.01 BGN) with a warning that failure to pay on time would result in their electricity being cut off.

"Everything is happening in the context of a total negligence - inability to use the service you pay for...", said Mila Dimova.

Milen Dimov criticized the situation, saying that such small oversights undermine public trust in institutions.

"Why couldn't that 1 stotinka be added to the next bill? This tiny amount is now further eroding trust in the system," he commented.

"Energo-Pro" responded, explaining that the 1 stotinka penalty was due to a three-day delay in payment for the October bill. Although rare, the delay generated a 0.01 BGN interest charge. The company also defended its actions, stating that linking this minor billing issue with the severe winter conditions and the efforts of workers dealing with the crisis was unethical.

Despite some power being restored, there are still villages without electricity, according to the mayor of Voneshta Voda village.

