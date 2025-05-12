WCC-DB Submit Draft Declaration to Parliament Supporting Bulgaria’s Entry into the Eurozone on January 1, 2026

“We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC–DB) on May 12 submitted a draft declaration to the National Assembly, urging Bulgaria’s full integration into the European Union through accession to the eurozone on January 1, 2026, the coalition announced.

The declaration calls on Parliament to debate and vote on the proposal as soon as possible. According to WCC-DB, adopting the declaration would reaffirm Bulgaria’s commitment to full eurozone membership upon fulfillment of the criteria set in Article 140 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU).

The document would also reiterate all prior decisions by the National Assembly regarding the adoption of the euro as official currency and express firm determination for accession to the eurozone from January 1, 2026, pending a positive assessment by the European Commission and the European Central Bank on June 4, 2025.

Finally, WCC–DB firmly rejects any attempt to derail one of the country’s strategic priorities—its full integration into the EU—through actions that contradict the Constitution or EU law.

GERB-UDF: The Proposal for Referendum on Adopting the Euro Contravenes the Constitution

President Submits Proposal to Parliament for a National Referendum on Euro Adoption