БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

WCC-DB Submit Draft Declaration to Parliament Supporting Bulgaria’s Entry into the Eurozone on January 1, 2026

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
EN
Запази
внесли проектодекларация влизане еврозоната януари 2026

“We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC–DB) on May 12 submitted a draft declaration to the National Assembly, urging Bulgaria’s full integration into the European Union through accession to the eurozone on January 1, 2026, the coalition announced.

The declaration calls on Parliament to debate and vote on the proposal as soon as possible. According to WCC-DB, adopting the declaration would reaffirm Bulgaria’s commitment to full eurozone membership upon fulfillment of the criteria set in Article 140 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU).

The document would also reiterate all prior decisions by the National Assembly regarding the adoption of the euro as official currency and express firm determination for accession to the eurozone from January 1, 2026, pending a positive assessment by the European Commission and the European Central Bank on June 4, 2025.

Finally, WCC–DB firmly rejects any attempt to derail one of the country’s strategic priorities—its full integration into the EU—through actions that contradict the Constitution or EU law.

GERB-UDF: The Proposal for Referendum on Adopting the Euro Contravenes the Constitution

President Submits Proposal to Parliament for a National Referendum on Euro Adoption

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Почина известният хирург д-р Борил Петров - Пантата от ''Войната на таралежите''
1
Почина известният хирург д-р Борил Петров - Пантата от...
Президентът Румен Радев внесе в НС предложението за референдум
2
Президентът Румен Радев внесе в НС предложението за референдум
ГДБОП, прокуратурата и ДАНС със спецакция във Врачанско
3
ГДБОП, прокуратурата и ДАНС със спецакция във Врачанско
Емил Радев за референдума за еврото: Решението е закъсняло
4
Емил Радев за референдума за еврото: Решението е закъсняло
Изграждат подводен парк край остров Света Анастасия, потопиха автомобил “Чайка” и ЗИЛ 157
5
Изграждат подводен парк край остров Света Анастасия, потопиха...
Ще има ли среща Зеленски - Путин в Истанбул?
6
Ще има ли среща Зеленски - Путин в Истанбул?

Най-четени

Преди парада в Москва: Украински дронове затвориха летище за пристигащите гости
1
Преди парада в Москва: Украински дронове затвориха летище за...
В "Люлин" и "Младост" живеят по над 100 000 души, в област Видин населението е 70 542 души
2
В "Люлин" и "Младост" живеят по над 100 000...
Президентът Румен Радев внася в НС предложение за референдум за еврото
3
Президентът Румен Радев внася в НС предложение за референдум за еврото
Автобус с военнослужещи катастрофира тази нощ в Прохода на Републиката
4
Автобус с военнослужещи катастрофира тази нощ в Прохода на Републиката
Проф. Пламен Киров: НС трябва да се произнесе по предложението на президента
5
Проф. Пламен Киров: НС трябва да се произнесе по предложението на...
На фокус: Ученически конкурси с руска връзка в календара на МОН
6
На фокус: Ученически конкурси с руска връзка в календара на МОН

More from: Bulgaria

Six Bulgarians in the UK Sentenced to Between 5 and 10 Years in Prison over Spying for Russia
Six Bulgarians in the UK Sentenced to Between 5 and 10 Years in Prison over Spying for Russia
New Border Police Drones to Enter into Operation from Tomorrow New Border Police Drones to Enter into Operation from Tomorrow
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Protest Against Construction of Wind Farm in Valchi Dol Municipality Protest Against Construction of Wind Farm in Valchi Dol Municipality
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
LUNAR Festival of Lights Was Held in Sofia LUNAR Festival of Lights Was Held in Sofia
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Parliament Speaker, Nataliya Kiselova, met with President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola Parliament Speaker, Nataliya Kiselova, met with President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
GERB leader Borissov: Bulgaria’s Accession to the Eurozone Is the Government’s Top Priority GERB leader Borissov: Bulgaria’s Accession to the Eurozone Is the Government’s Top Priority
Чете се за: 06:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Евро и референдум: Ябълката на раздора
Евро и референдум: Ябълката на раздора
Чете се за: 10:35 мин.
У нас
Между 5 и 10 години затвор получиха шестимата българи във Великобритания, осъдени за шпионаж в полза на Русия Между 5 и 10 години затвор получиха шестимата българи във Великобритания, осъдени за шпионаж в полза на Русия
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
По света
Украйна и Русия са готови да преговарят безусловно за мир Украйна и Русия са готови да преговарят безусловно за мир
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
По света
Медицинските сестри излязоха на протест в деня на професионалния си празник Медицинските сестри излязоха на протест в деня на професионалния си празник
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Здраве
Служителите на БНТ, БНР и БТА излизат на протест в четвъртък с...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Абитуриенти от уязвими групи с рокли на известни български...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Почина известният хирург д-р Борил Петров - Пантата от...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Къде са умиращите села на България?
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ