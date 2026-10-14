БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Президентски Избори 2026 Евровизия бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Нови удари в Черно море: Търговски кораб е поразен с...
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Румен Радев: Ще представим Бюджет 2027 навреме, с фокус...
Чете се за: 06:32 мин.
Подновиха издирването на оцелели моряци от атакувания с...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Марихуана за над 1,8 млн. евро откриха сред товар с...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

What Are the Expectations for “Eurovision 2027”?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:42 мин.
EN
Запази
rteacute участва bdquoевровизия 2027ldquo нито излъчва

The government has allocated an additional €4.8 million to Burgas Municipality to prepare for and host the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest. The funding will also cover technical preparations at Arena Burgas.

The contest is a platform for public diplomacy and for strengthening the country’s standing as a key partner in Europe’s cultural and media landscape. Hosting it represents a strategic investment with a high return for the host country, according to the government’s decision.

A survey conducted by the BluePoint agency last month found positive attitudes towards DARA’s victory and the expected benefits for Bulgarian music. The findings were presented at the SoAlive Music Conference and Festival, which opened in Sofia today and will run over the next three days.

For the fourth consecutive year, one of the Balkans’ largest music conferences, the SoAlive Music Conference and Festival, is bringing together representatives of music companies, festivals, agencies and organisations from around the world.

Ruth Koleva, Chair of the Management Board of ANMIP Bulgaria: “We bring the global music industry here so that it can discover our talent, our artists, and create opportunities both for musicians and performers and for the business sector.”

Ruth Koleva, Chair of the Management Board of ANMIP Bulgaria: “We have proved that Bulgaria – and not just Bulgaria, but the Balkans as a whole – deserves its place on the European music map. DARA’s victory will open the door for our region, our artists and our music professionals.”

Bulgaria’s victory is widely seen as a deserved success. A total of 58% of respondents attribute it primarily to focused efforts and good teamwork, while only a small proportion believe it was down to chance or favourable circumstances.

Marko Anastasov, member of the Management Board of ANMIP Bulgaria: “It’s fantastic! It’s good to see such overwhelmingly positive attitudes. People have embraced this victory and believe it was deserved.”

Respondents are convinced that Bulgaria’s victory and its role as host in 2027 will create more opportunities for international development and greater recognition for Bulgarian artists, attract increased international interest in them, and boost interest in contemporary Bulgarian music at home.

Marko Anastasov, member of the Management Board of ANMIP Bulgaria: “They also believe that this will do a great deal to enhance Bulgaria’s image and boost tourism in the country.”

When asked what makes a Eurovision song successful, respondents overwhelmingly favoured a memorable melody, selected by 55.4%, followed by a strong stage presence and the artist’s charisma.

Ruth Koleva, Chair of the Management Board of ANMIP Bulgaria: “From day one, I’ve believed that even if DARA had performed a different song, she would still have won, because she has such infectious energy and a positive attitude. People simply fell in love with her.”

Expectations for Bulgaria as host of Eurovision 2027 are overwhelmingly positive, with more than 60% of respondents believing the country will do well or very well. Interest in the event is also high: 41% say they will watch it on television or online, while 15% plan to travel to Burgas to experience Eurovision live.

As the winner of Eurovision 2026, BNT will be the host public broadcaster for 2027 and will organise Europe’s largest music event.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Внезапна повреда на военен джип доведе до катастрофа с две коли край Пловдив (СНИМКИ)
1
Внезапна повреда на военен джип доведе до катастрофа с две коли...
Република Северна Македония е уведомила България, че издирва Ива Михайлова
2
Република Северна Македония е уведомила България, че издирва Ива...
Акция на ГДБОП срещу злоупотреби със средства по обществени поръчки в Костинброд (СНИМКИ)
3
Акция на ГДБОП срещу злоупотреби със средства по обществени поръчки...
Испанският крал Фелипе VI с историческо посещение в Сеута
4
Испанският крал Фелипе VI с историческо посещение в Сеута
Премиерът Радев: Показахме, че България има способности за бързи и навременни действия
5
Премиерът Радев: Показахме, че България има способности за бързи и...
Испания предаде на България инфлуенсъра Стоян Колев
6
Испания предаде на България инфлуенсъра Стоян Колев

Най-четени

Гледайте първия епизод от новия, шести сезон на култовия сериал "Под прикритие" по БНТ
1
Гледайте първия епизод от новия, шести сезон на култовия сериал...
До 30° в събота, в понеделник ще има бури, във вторник максималните ще са 13°
2
До 30° в събота, в понеделник ще има бури, във вторник...
По зрителски сигнал: 94-годишна жена чакала почти 8 часа за преглед в "Пирогов"
3
По зрителски сигнал: 94-годишна жена чакала почти 8 часа за преглед...
Полицията в Кочани е уведомила съда, че Ива Михайлова не се е явила вчера в участъка за подпис
4
Полицията в Кочани е уведомила съда, че Ива Михайлова не се е явила...
Очакват ни проливни дъждове, с риск от наводнения и бурен вятър
5
Очакват ни проливни дъждове, с риск от наводнения и бурен вятър
Съдът в Кочани постанови 30-дневен арест за Ива Михайлова, издирват я международно
6
Съдът в Кочани постанови 30-дневен арест за Ива Михайлова, издирват...

More from: Bulgaria

President Iotova: Bulgaria and Romania Will Insist that Black Sea Security Be Added as Extraordinary Item to the Agenda of the Upcoming European Council Meeting
President Iotova: Bulgaria and Romania Will Insist that Black Sea Security Be Added as Extraordinary Item to the Agenda of the Upcoming European Council Meeting
Following Black Sea Drone Attacks, Prime Minister, Ministers and Security Chiefs Answered Questions in Parliamentary Hearing Following Black Sea Drone Attacks, Prime Minister, Ministers and Security Chiefs Answered Questions in Parliamentary Hearing
Чете се за: 10:50 мин.
The Rules and Methodology for Setting the Minimum Wage Have Been Approved The Rules and Methodology for Setting the Minimum Wage Have Been Approved
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Winds with Gusts of Up To 72 km/h and Rough Waves Brought the Search for Surviving Sailors from "HS Dignity" Ship to a Halt Winds with Gusts of Up To 72 km/h and Rough Waves Brought the Search for Surviving Sailors from "HS Dignity" Ship to a Halt
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Government Approves Draft Budget for 2027 Government Approves Draft Budget for 2027
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
PM Radev: Bulgaria Has Shown That It Has the Ability to Act Quickly and Promptly PM Radev: Bulgaria Has Shown That It Has the Ability to Act Quickly and Promptly
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Нови удари в Черно море: Търговски кораб е поразен с дронове в румънски териториални води
Нови удари в Черно море: Търговски кораб е поразен с дронове в...
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
По света
Защо хранителните продукти във Видин са по-скъпи, отколкото в София? Защо хранителните продукти във Видин са по-скъпи, отколкото в София?
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
У нас
Какви са очакванията за „Евровизия 2027“? Какви са очакванията за „Евровизия 2027“?
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
Евровизия
След атаките в Черно море: Премиерът, министри и службите на изслушване в НС След атаките в Черно море: Премиерът, министри и службите на изслушване в НС
Чете се за: 08:15 мин.
У нас
Тройно поскъпнаха застраховките за кораби и товари след атаките в...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
Илияна Йотова: България и Румъния ще настояват Черно море да е...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Политика
Правителството одобри проекта на бюджет за 2027 година
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
У нас
Бунтът на младите: След Франция протестната вълна вече обхваща...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ