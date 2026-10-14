What Are the Expectations for “Eurovision 2027”?

The government has allocated an additional €4.8 million to Burgas Municipality to prepare for and host the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest. The funding will also cover technical preparations at Arena Burgas.

The contest is a platform for public diplomacy and for strengthening the country’s standing as a key partner in Europe’s cultural and media landscape. Hosting it represents a strategic investment with a high return for the host country, according to the government’s decision.

A survey conducted by the BluePoint agency last month found positive attitudes towards DARA’s victory and the expected benefits for Bulgarian music. The findings were presented at the SoAlive Music Conference and Festival, which opened in Sofia today and will run over the next three days.

For the fourth consecutive year, one of the Balkans’ largest music conferences, the SoAlive Music Conference and Festival, is bringing together representatives of music companies, festivals, agencies and organisations from around the world.

Ruth Koleva, Chair of the Management Board of ANMIP Bulgaria: “We bring the global music industry here so that it can discover our talent, our artists, and create opportunities both for musicians and performers and for the business sector.”

Ruth Koleva, Chair of the Management Board of ANMIP Bulgaria: “We have proved that Bulgaria – and not just Bulgaria, but the Balkans as a whole – deserves its place on the European music map. DARA’s victory will open the door for our region, our artists and our music professionals.”

Bulgaria’s victory is widely seen as a deserved success. A total of 58% of respondents attribute it primarily to focused efforts and good teamwork, while only a small proportion believe it was down to chance or favourable circumstances.

Marko Anastasov, member of the Management Board of ANMIP Bulgaria: “It’s fantastic! It’s good to see such overwhelmingly positive attitudes. People have embraced this victory and believe it was deserved.”

Respondents are convinced that Bulgaria’s victory and its role as host in 2027 will create more opportunities for international development and greater recognition for Bulgarian artists, attract increased international interest in them, and boost interest in contemporary Bulgarian music at home.

Marko Anastasov, member of the Management Board of ANMIP Bulgaria: “They also believe that this will do a great deal to enhance Bulgaria’s image and boost tourism in the country.”

When asked what makes a Eurovision song successful, respondents overwhelmingly favoured a memorable melody, selected by 55.4%, followed by a strong stage presence and the artist’s charisma.

Ruth Koleva, Chair of the Management Board of ANMIP Bulgaria: “From day one, I’ve believed that even if DARA had performed a different song, she would still have won, because she has such infectious energy and a positive attitude. People simply fell in love with her.”

Expectations for Bulgaria as host of Eurovision 2027 are overwhelmingly positive, with more than 60% of respondents believing the country will do well or very well. Interest in the event is also high: 41% say they will watch it on television or online, while 15% plan to travel to Burgas to experience Eurovision live.

As the winner of Eurovision 2026, BNT will be the host public broadcaster for 2027 and will organise Europe’s largest music event.