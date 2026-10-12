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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Burgas Prepares to Welcome Thousands of Eurovision Fans in 2027

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Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
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евровизия българия среща бургас домакинството конкурса

A large site near the Sea Station in Burgas is being prepared to welcome thousands of Eurovision fans. The plan is to build the Eurovision fan village right on the seafront. During the contest, it is expected to be one of the busiest locations, bringing fans together for concerts, music and outdoor events.

Burgas Selected to Host Eurovision Song Contest 2027

Tonnes of scrap metal from former warehouses at the Port of Burgas have already been cleared from the site proposed for the Eurovision fan village. The Minister of Transport has pledged that the area will be completely cleared very soon, allowing representatives of the European Broadcasting Union to approve the location.

    Dimitar Nikolov, Mayor of Burgas: “This is the most suitable location because it is right next to the city centre. It is easy to access and well connected — close to the railway station, bus station and Sea Garden. It will not disrupt the city’s public transport logistics; quite the opposite.”

    The final design of the Eurovision fan village is now being completed and will be presented soon. The state will also help improve transport links to Burgas during the song contest.

    Georgi Peev, Minister of Transport and Communications: “We discussed how transport should be organised, including connections with Istanbul and Sofia by train and plane. We will provide our full support, so I believe we will manage well.”

    Dimitar Nikolov, Mayor of Burgas: “As regards flights to and from Burgas Airport, we are counting on the state’s support. The minister stated unequivocally that talks would be held with all airlines, as well as the national carrier, about additional flights to make it easier to reach Burgas.”

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