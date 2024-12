Winter fairy tale in the village of Shiroka Laka in the Phodope mountains (see pics)

Снимка: БТА

The village of Shiroka Laka has been declared an architectural and folklore reserve. It is located on the territory of Smolyan municipality, Southern Bulgaria, in the central Rhodope Mountains. A drone-captured view showcases the village's beautiful winter landscape.

More from EN

Sofia Opera and Ballet sends off 2024 with gala concerts

16:19, 30.12.2024 Чете се за: 02:12 мин.

Krasi Kurtev, founder of 'Akaga' band, passed away

15:56, 30.12.2024 Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

Conditions for mountain tourism are good, avalanche risk remains in effect

15:34, 30.12.2024 Чете се за: 00:50 мин.

A new case of monkeypox registered in Sofia

15:15, 30.12.2024 Чете се за: 02:12 мин.

Farmers protest over lack of action by institutions on animal disease

14:55, 30.12.2024 Чете се за: 01:15 мин.

President Radev expressed condolences after the plane crash in South Korea

14:44, 30.12.2024 Чете се за: 00:32 мин.

Protest after 6 days without electricity: mayors and local residents blocked the road Sofia - Varna

14:06, 30.12.2024 Чете се за: 03:12 мин.

Traffic changes in downtown Sofia for the New Year's concert, strict security measures

13:14, 30.12.2024 Чете се за: 05:45 мин.

BNT donates games and books to the Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic

21:18, 27.12.2024 Чете се за: 04:15 мин.

2024 year in review: Which are the events that Bulgarians assess as important, according to a Gallup survey

19:14, 27.12.2024 Чете се за: 07:00 мин.

An American tourism website compares Bulgaria's ancient site of Perperikon to Peru's Machu Picchu

18:04, 27.12.2024 Чете се за: 04:15 мин.

Snowfall will continue, great time to go skiing