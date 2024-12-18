НОВИНИ
'MRF - New Beginning' leader Peevski: If Borissov succeeds in forming a cabinet, we will be the opposition

делян пеевски иска мандат елена йончева преговаря освобождаването моряците bdquoгалакси лийдърldquo
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
12:53, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The chairman of "MRF - New Beginning," Delyan Peevski, on December 18, stated that his party will take on the role of the opposition if a government is formed and called for new elections.

"We want elections to have a clear, distinct winner. As you can see now, it takes a whole bunch of parties to make something happen. And comments like "Peevski and Vassilev are in the way of froming a government"! How are we in the way? Mr. Borissov's party is the leading force. From what I see, the number of parties negotiating with him is sufficient to form a cabinet. Let them do it quickly and work for Bulgaria, and we will be the opposition if they succeed and we will point out all the mistakes," said Delyan Peevski.

According to the chairman of "MRF - New Beginning", the scenario of "new elections" is ready, and if a government is formed with the first mandate, it will only delay the next early elections.

"The party is ready, the people want a 'New Beginning', so this will happen," Peevski said on the sidelines of the National Assembly and expressed readiness to talk to anyone who is ready to work for Bulgaria.

