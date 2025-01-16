'MRF- New Beginning' leader Peevski: This is a coalition of immunities

Following the swearing-in of the 'Zhelyazkov' cabinet, the leader of 'MRF - New Beginning', Delyan Peevski, siad: "Our party will work for the people. Opposition? What does opposition mean? We must work for the people. The others I see in opposition are a tragedy."

"We can't be in the same place with the 'money stacks and lapdogs'. This is why I clearly stated—our desire was to have elections, because today something very unpleasant was finally born. Congratulations to GERB leader Borissov for gathering those who have denied him for years, insulted him, said all sorts of nasty things about him, and arrested him. All those who are now his partners have denounced and rejected him. These same people now heap him with praise," Peevski said.

At the moment, Peevski pointed out, they are in a coalition of immunities, in love and kiss.

He added, "The deal is to protect their immunities. GERB and the others will not vote to lift immunities in this chamber."

Today marks the end of the transition, said the leader of "MRF - New Beginning".

"The 'New Beginning' is coming. And as the leader of the 'New Beginning,' I will soon come to govern."

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News