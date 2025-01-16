НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

'MRF- New Beginning' leader Peevski: This is a coalition of immunities

Congratulations to (GERB-UDF leader) Borisov for gathering those who have been renouncing him for years, he added.

пеевски роди нещо нечистоплътно коалиция имунитетите
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:50, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Following the swearing-in of the 'Zhelyazkov' cabinet, the leader of 'MRF - New Beginning', Delyan Peevski, siad: "Our party will work for the people. Opposition? What does opposition mean? We must work for the people. The others I see in opposition are a tragedy."

"We can't be in the same place with the 'money stacks and lapdogs'. This is why I clearly stated—our desire was to have elections, because today something very unpleasant was finally born. Congratulations to GERB leader Borissov for gathering those who have denied him for years, insulted him, said all sorts of nasty things about him, and arrested him. All those who are now his partners have denounced and rejected him. These same people now heap him with praise," Peevski said.

At the moment, Peevski pointed out, they are in a coalition of immunities, in love and kiss.

He added, "The deal is to protect their immunities. GERB and the others will not vote to lift immunities in this chamber."

Today marks the end of the transition, said the leader of "MRF - New Beginning".

"The 'New Beginning' is coming. And as the leader of the 'New Beginning,' I will soon come to govern."

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

"Movement 21" and "Bulgarian Spring" leave the coalition "Bulgarian Socialist Party - United Left"
"Movement 21" and "Bulgarian Spring" leave the coalition "Bulgarian Socialist Party - United Left"
18:14, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 President Radev and Ambassador of Palestine discussed the release of two Bulgarians and the crew of 'Galaxy Leader'
President Radev and Ambassador of Palestine discussed the release of two Bulgarians and the crew of 'Galaxy Leader'
17:28, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
 Oncology Clinic of St. Ekaterina hospital opened its doors to patients
Oncology Clinic of St. Ekaterina hospital opened its doors to patients
17:01, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 GERB leader Boyko Borissov: We will not work with Peevski
GERB leader Boyko Borissov: We will not work with Peevski
14:22, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
 TISP leader Slavi Trifonov: I said I would do everything possible to ensure there is a government
TISP leader Slavi Trifonov: I said I would do everything possible to ensure there is a government
14:18, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
 Election of Prosecutor General postponed until Presidential decree to finalise the procedure is issued
Election of Prosecutor General postponed until Presidential decree to finalise the procedure is issued
13:12, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 07:12 мин.
 Bulgaria has a new government (PHOTOS)
Bulgaria has a new government (PHOTOS)
12:38, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Parliament elected the proposed cabinet with Rosen Zhelyazkov as Prime Minister
Parliament elected the proposed cabinet with Rosen Zhelyazkov as Prime Minister
12:26, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 President Radev: Bulgaria needs a sustainable majority to have a stable government
President Radev: Bulgaria needs a sustainable majority to have a stable government
12:07, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
 PM-designate Rosen Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria needs a regular government
PM-designate Rosen Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria needs a regular government
10:19, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Human error is the most likely cause of the serious train collision involving two freight trains (Overview) (Overview)
Human error is the most likely cause of the serious train collision involving two freight trains (Overview) (Overview)
23:13, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
 MPs conclusively adopted the law on revenue and expenditure
MPs conclusively adopted the law on revenue and expenditure
19:49, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
More from: Politics
"Movement 21" and "Bulgarian Spring" leave the coalition "Bulgarian Socialist Party - United Left"
"Movement 21" and "Bulgarian Spring" leave the coalition "Bulgarian Socialist Party - United Left"
GERB leader Boyko Borissov: We will not work with Peevski
GERB leader Boyko Borissov: We will not work with Peevski
TISP leader Slavi Trifonov: I said I would do everything possible to ensure there is a government
TISP leader Slavi Trifonov: I said I would do everything possible to ensure there is a government
Bulgaria has a new government (PHOTOS)
Bulgaria has a new government (PHOTOS)
Parliament elected the proposed cabinet with Rosen Zhelyazkov as Prime Minister
Parliament elected the proposed cabinet with Rosen Zhelyazkov as Prime Minister
President Radev: Bulgaria needs a sustainable majority to have a stable government
President Radev: Bulgaria needs a sustainable majority to have a stable government
Топ 24
Най-четени
Депутатите избраха Росен Желязков за премиер и одобриха състава на МС
Депутатите избраха Росен Желязков за премиер и одобриха състава на МС
Депутатите гласуват кабинета "Желязков"
Депутатите гласуват кабинета "Желязков"
Прекрояват бюджета за 2025 година
Прекрояват бюджета за 2025 година
Слави Трифонов: Казах, че ще направя всичко възможно да има правителство
Слави Трифонов: Казах, че ще направя всичко възможно да има...
Вероятността за мегаземетресение достига 82%?
Вероятността за мегаземетресение достига 82%?
Тотална деградация и безхаберие цари в БДЖ, заяви Илиян Филипов
Тотална деградация и безхаберие цари в БДЖ, заяви Илиян Филипов
Клетвата на Доналд Тръмп в специално предаване на БНТ
Клетвата на Доналд Тръмп в специално предаване на БНТ
Бойко Борисов: Няма да работим с Пеевски
Бойко Борисов: Няма да работим с Пеевски
Росен Желязков прие властта в Министерския съвет от Димитър Главчев
Росен Желязков прие властта в Министерския съвет от Димитър Главчев
Клиниката по онкология на УМБАЛ "Света Екатерина" отвори врати за пациенти
Клиниката по онкология на УМБАЛ "Света Екатерина" отвори врати за пациенти
Клетвата на Доналд Тръмп в специално предаване на БНТ
Клетвата на Доналд Тръмп в специално предаване на БНТ