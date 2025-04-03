First political reactions in Bulgaria to Trump's tariffs

Reactions in Bulgaria following Trump's decision to impose new tariffs on all goods entering the US. The topic echoed in the Bulgarian Parliament, where some leaders of parliamentary parties commented on it.

"This 25% tariff is a huge blow. I don't know how our colleagues in the EU will react as a community. This will further divide the countries in NATO and the EU. In any case, it will raise inflation, and in any case, it will create significant stress. There will be job reductions, and a decline in investments," GERB-UDF leader Boyko Borissov said.

"A trade war has been declared on Europe by the US, and at the same time we know that there is a real war, from the East, which shows that we need to be at the centre of Europe not only economically, but also in terms of national security," said Kiril Petkov of the We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria said.

"We see that there is a very serious dividing line on both sides of the Atlantic. What will help us in this case is that, for better or worse, we have almost no trade with the US," commented Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Vazrazhdane."



"The prime minister should explain what exactly is happening and what the consequences will be for Bulgaria. That is his role. He represents us in Europe at all meetings – to get informed and come out and explain," commented Delyan Peevski, leader of "MRF - New Beginning."



