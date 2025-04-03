БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

First political reactions in Bulgaria to Trump's tariffs

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
EN
Запази
търговската война сащ първи политически реакции нас

Reactions in Bulgaria following Trump's decision to impose new tariffs on all goods entering the US. The topic echoed in the Bulgarian Parliament, where some leaders of parliamentary parties commented on it.

"This 25% tariff is a huge blow. I don't know how our colleagues in the EU will react as a community. This will further divide the countries in NATO and the EU. In any case, it will raise inflation, and in any case, it will create significant stress. There will be job reductions, and a decline in investments," GERB-UDF leader Boyko Borissov said.

"A trade war has been declared on Europe by the US, and at the same time we know that there is a real war, from the East, which shows that we need to be at the centre of Europe not only economically, but also in terms of national security," said Kiril Petkov of the We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria said.

"We see that there is a very serious dividing line on both sides of the Atlantic. What will help us in this case is that, for better or worse, we have almost no trade with the US," commented Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Vazrazhdane."

"The prime minister should explain what exactly is happening and what the consequences will be for Bulgaria. That is his role. He represents us in Europe at all meetings – to get informed and come out and explain," commented Delyan Peevski, leader of "MRF - New Beginning."

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Кралят на Йордания пристигна на официално посещение в България
1
Кралят на Йордания пристигна на официално посещение в България
"Денят на освобождението" - Доналд Тръмп обяви широкомащабни мита
2
"Денят на освобождението" - Доналд Тръмп обяви...
Парламентът ще гласува вота на недоверие към кабинета "Желязков"
3
Парламентът ще гласува вота на недоверие към кабинета...
Европрокуратурата арестува трима в разследване за ДДС измами в България, Германия и Полша
4
Европрокуратурата арестува трима в разследване за ДДС измами в...
Асен Василев: Нито подкрепихме правителството, нито отклонихме България от ЕС
5
Асен Василев: Нито подкрепихме правителството, нито отклонихме...
Кабинетът "Желязков" оцеля след вота на недоверие
6
Кабинетът "Желязков" оцеля след вота на недоверие

Най-четени

Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
1
Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират ситуацията в БОК
2
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират...
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в центъра на София
3
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в...
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
4
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той никога няма да бъде като останалите деца. Никога"
5
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той...
Лимузина от автопарка на Путин се подпали след експлозия в центъра на Москва (ВИДЕО)
6
Лимузина от автопарка на Путин се подпали след експлозия в центъра...

More from: Politics

Why was the Deputy Director of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime relieved of his post?
Why was the Deputy Director of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime relieved of his post?
The King of Jordan arrived on an official visit to Bulgaria The King of Jordan arrived on an official visit to Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
The cabinet survives no-confidence vote The cabinet survives no-confidence vote
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
MPs discuss the vote of no confidence against the cabinet 'Zhelyazkov' MPs discuss the vote of no confidence against the cabinet 'Zhelyazkov'
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
DRF-MRF decided to continue its support for the cabinet 'Zhelyazkov' DRF-MRF decided to continue its support for the cabinet 'Zhelyazkov'
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
Key decision: Will DRF-MRF continue to support the government? Key decision: Will DRF-MRF continue to support the government?
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ