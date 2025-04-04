Bulgaria's PM Zhelyazkov: Excellent dialogue between Bulgaria and Jordan deepens cooperation

The excellent dialogue between Bulgaria and Jordan, established in recent years, creates the necessary conditions for deepening the cooperation and revealing its full potential, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said during his conversation with His Majesty King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on April 4.

The close coordination and exchange of views between close and like-minded partners is of utmost importance, the Prime Minister emphasised, expressing his conviction that the current visit of the King of Jordan will give a strong boost to bilateral relations and provide an opportunity to discuss a range of global and regional issues. Zhelyazkov specifically highlighted the role of the "Aqaba Process" for regional cooperation.

The King of Jordan arrived on an official visit to Bulgaria

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov highlighted Jordan's crucial role as a stabilizing force in the Middle East and welcomed King Abdullah II's efforts for peace in the region. Dialogue should be the guiding principle in resolving all disputes and conflicts, the PM said. According to Zhelyazkov, it is dialogue between the regions that is key to addressing common challenges and threats such as terrorism, extremism or instability.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov specially congratulated King Abdullah II for his policy of supporting young people. The Bulgarian Prime Minister pointed out that policies providing opportunities and prospects for the development of young people are important to be the focus of every every statesman’s work.

During the meeting, opportunities for expanding cooperation in a number of areas including defence industry, trade, education, tourism and agriculture were also discussed. The Bulgarian Prime Minister also stressed the importance of cooperation in the field of science and new technologies.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov extended special greetings to the Prime Minister of Jordan Jafar Hassan and invited him to visit Bulgaria at a time convenient for him. Zhelyazkov expressed confidence that a visit by the Prime Minister of Jordan, who has Bulgarian roots, would further promote bilateral cooperation and strengthen the friendship between Bulgaria and Jordan.

