DRF-MRF withdraws its support for the government

The Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DRF-MRF) has decided to withdraw its support for the government, the party announced following an internal meeting on Aril 15.

This development comes after tensions on Saturday at the so-called Saray residence, which escalated into a police intervention during a forum held by the youth organisation aligned with Ahmed Dogan.

"With the same reasons we joined the coalition back then, we are now leaving it. State institutions continue to be used for repression, corruption is flourishing. GERB and BSP have abandoned even the most basic oversight. We will no longer support the majority. MRF will propose an ad-hoc committee to investigate all facts and circumstances regarding Peevski's influence over the judiciary," stated Valentin Tonchev from the DRF-MRF faction.

The party meeting is still ongoing.

