БНБ няма да възстановява стойността на надраскани и...
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
Нова блокада: Гръцките фермери спряха движението през...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Най-студеното утро от началото на зимата отчитат от НИМХ...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Президентът Румен Радев обяви кога връчва втория мандат
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.

TISP Leader Slavi Trifonov Reacts to Attack on Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje

Снимка: BTA/archive

There Is Such a People (TISP) leader Slavi Trifonov commented the recent attack against the Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia.

He emphasised that the issue is not the broken glass, but the attitude behind it. “Beauty cannot be forced,” he wrote, adding: “If you do not want, then you will stay in North Macedonia… and watch the European Union through a crooked lens.”

“I don’t know if you know, but someone in North Macedonia approached the glass entrance door of the Bulgarian diplomatic mission in Skopje, broke the glass, and left. Security cameras caught it. You might say: it’s just one pane of glass. Yes, but the issue is not the broken glass, it’s the attitude. Usually, you break the glass of someone you dislike, or even hate.”

He recalled a personal experience in Skopje: “Many years ago, I was in Skopje and I will never forget how shocked I was to see, opposite the Bulgarian embassy, a huge sign in big black letters: 'Death to the Bulgarians'. Nothing has changed since then. Many words have been spoken, many attempts made, mostly by Bulgaria, but the Macedonians’ attitude towards us has not improved – the sign 'Death to the Bulgarians' remains and the Macedonians refuse to remove it.”

"Oh well. If you don’t want it, fine. The wise Bulgarian people have an appropriate saying: ‘You can lead a horse to water, but you can't make it drink’, so, since you don’t want it, you will stay in North Macedonia, look at the stupid, disgusting black graffiti, occasionally break some glass, secretly dream of having Bulgarian passports, come to Sunny Beach if possible, and send your children to study in Bulgaria, and watch the European Union through a crooked lens. Objectively speaking, that is exactly what you deserve.”

“Meanwhile, I will continue, with great pleasure, to sing Bulgarian folk songs from the Pirin region (Southwest Bulgaria),” he said.

***

An individual carried out an attack on the Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje on January 11. The Embassy said on its Facebook page that it has notified the competent authorities in North Macedonia about the attack. The Embassy published a photo of a smashed glass door of the mission building and a video which shows a man approaching the door, giving it a blow with his hand, and quickly walking away.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested, 24 hours after the attack on the Bulgarian diplomatic mission in the capital of North Macedonia.

The Macedonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the incident. In a statement, the ministry said that “such individual acts of vandalism are unacceptable and contradict the principles of international law, as well as the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.”

Последвайте ни

