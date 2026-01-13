GERB Leader Boyko Borissov: 'Terziev Should Remain Sofia's Mayor So It Can Be Seen What It Means to Be Governed by WCC and DB

GERB leader Boyko Borissov said that Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev should not resign, but rather bear full responsibility for the capital’s waste crisis. Borissov made the comments during a meeting with mayors in Stara Zagora on January 13.

“Colleagues from other parties want Terziev to resign, but I believe he should stay until the end, so that people can see what it means when 'We Continue the Change' and 'Democratic Bulgaria' govern, because they want all the power. They want to turn every city into the same mess. Every day, the people of Sofia should understand what they voted for,” Borissov said in a live Facebook broadcast from Stara Zagora.

He added that in the Sofia City Council, GERB supported “the mayor’s structures” and the increase in parking fees, so that Terziev has no excuses.

Borissov also recalled that when the waste crisis in Sofia began, outgoing Justice Minister, Georgi Georgiev, sent prisoners to help with cleaning, but Terziev later said that no further assistance was needed. “Now you can see the situation for yourselves,” Borissov noted.

