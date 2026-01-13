'MRF–New Beginning' PG Alerts Institutions over Sofia's Waste Crisis

The parliamentary group of 'MRF– New Beginning' has sent a formal alert to outgoing Environment Minister, Manol Genov, and outgoing Health Minister, Silvi Kirilov, as well as to the heads of the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water (RIEW) in Sofia, Irena Petkova, and the Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI) in Sofia, Dancho Penchev, in connection with the rubbish collection crisis in the capital, the party’s press office said on January 13.

In the letter, the party states:

“It falls entirely within the competence of the institutions you lead to take action – to impose strict sanctions, declare a state of emergency and mobilise the organisational resources of the state to deal with an environmental catastrophe and an impending health crisis. It is unacceptable in a modern country for state institutions to stand by and watch as the capital turns into a landfill, while children and elderly people are unable to move freely through the streets because of mountains of waste.”

The statement goes on to say:

“Despite the arrogant remarks made by Mayor Terziev, the stench, the flying plastic bags, the decomposing food waste, the huge piles at public transport stops, at the entrances to residential and public buildings, and the expanding illegal dumps cannot be erased by promises. Are we really going to wait for the spread of diseases, infections and serious risks to public health?” “We insist, we demand, and we will continue to demand every day, on behalf of all citizens of Sofia, that you apply the full severity of the law and protect the health, lives and living environment of the residents of Bulgaria’s capital. The Mayor of Sofia and his team are not capable, do not know how, and do not even have a sense of responsibility towards the citizens to admit their helplessness and failure. They must be removed. It is the state that must take care of solving this problem.”

Earlier today, the leader of ' MRF – New Beginning', Delyan Peevski, called for the resignation of Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev.