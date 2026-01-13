'MRF - New Beginning' Leader Peevski Calls for Resignation of Sofia Mayor over Waste Crisis

БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
The leader of 'MRF – New Beginning', Delyan Peevski, has called for the resignation of Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev, the party’s press office announced on January 13.

“For months, Bulgaria’s capital has been sinking into rubbish and filth,” Peevski said.

“Who ordered this outrage? The answer is very simple – the Mayor of Sofia, Vasil Terziev. Mr Mayor, Sofia is in a waste crisis. For this failure there is only one way out – immediate resignation,” Peevski added.

Earlier today, 'MRF – New Beginning' said it would refer the case to the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water (RIEW), as part of the structure of the Ministry of Environment and Water, and to the Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI) in Sofia under the Ministry of Health. The institutions are to carry out an urgent assessment of the risk to people’s life and health arising from illegal dumps, uncollected household and industrial waste, and violations of the Waste Management Act and the Health Act, the statement said.

