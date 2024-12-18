НОВИНИ
A collision halted train services between Sofia and Plovdiv, one person injured

катастрофа спря влаковете софия пловдив пострадал
Снимка: Виктор Борисов
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:15, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
A passenger train hit a car crossing at a lowered barrier near Verila station, between Kazichene and Elin Pelin, around 8:00 AM this morning, DEcember 18. The impact caused the car to be thrown onto the station platform.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital, the Ministry of Interior told BNT.

Train services in the area have been halted due to the incident, and passengers are being transported by bus, according to the Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ). The disruption has caused significant delays, with some trains bound for Sofia delayed by 200 to 300 minutes.

Transport arrangements for passengers from five trains have been organized so far.

The driver of the car, a 23-year-old man, was taken to Sveta Anna Hospital, where he was admitted for observation after losing consciousness, though he had no visible external injuries.

