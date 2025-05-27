БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
A Public Transport Bus Crashed Into a Car at "Orion" Intersection in Sofia

Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
A 77-year-old man died

Снимка: Facebook, Road Accidents in Sofia

A bus crashed into a car at an intersection in Sofia, resulting in the death of a 77-year-old man. The accident occurred early this morning, 27 May 2025.

The emergency call was received at 6:12 a.m., and an ambulance arrived within 8 minutes. The elderly man sustained a head injury and was unconscious.

He was transported to the Military Medical Academy (VMA), where he later passed away.

The Sofia Metropolitan Police Department (SDVR) informed BNT that the bus driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs.

