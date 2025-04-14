Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov meets with Turkish Chief Prosecutor Muhsin Şentürk in Sofia

БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
от БНТ
"This is Muhsin Şentürk’s first official visit to Bulgaria since assuming office."

On April 14, at the Palace of Justice in Sofia, Acting Prosecutor General of Bulgaria Borislav Sarafov held a meeting with Muhsin Şentürk, Chief Prosecutor at the Supreme Court of Appeals of the Republic of Turkey. This marks Mr. Şentürk’s first official visit to Bulgaria since taking office and comes in response to a visit by a delegation from the Bulgarian Prosecution Office to Ankara in February 2025.

The Turkish delegation also included Ömer Kara, Deputy Chief Prosecutor; Seda Dursun, Prosecutor for International Affairs; and Hasan Cumbul, Senior Prosecutor. On the Bulgarian side, the discussions were attended by Deputy Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova and Tsvetomir Yosifov, Head of the International Department at the Supreme Cassation Prosecution Office.

His Excellency Mehmet Sait Uyanık, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Bulgaria, also took part in the meeting.

The heads of the Bulgarian and Turkish prosecution services discussed criminal justice issues of mutual interest. Both Borislav Sarafov and Muhsin Şentürk emphasized the high level of trust between the two institutions and the excellent operational cooperation in combating various forms of cross-border organised crime, illegal migration, terrorism, and cybercrime.

During the talks, the exchange of best practices and the organisation of joint training programs for prosecutors and investigators from both countries were discussed. The two sides also highlighted the importance of the Balkan Forum of Prosecutors General as a platform for ensuring regional stability and security.

As part of his official visit to Bulgaria, Chief Prosecutor Şentürk also met with Galina Zaharieva, President of the Supreme Court of Cassation. He is scheduled to hold further meetings with the Minister of Justice, representatives of the security services, and members of the judiciary.

