Acute Intoxication from a Combination of Cocaine and Ethanol Caused the Death of 36-Year-Old Yavor Georgiev from Varna, Forensic Report Confirms

Acute Cocaine Intoxication Caused Brain and Lung Edema Leading to the Death of Yavor Georgiev

аутопсията явор остра сърдечно съдова дихателна недостатъчност причинени оток мозъка

Acute cocaine intoxication, which resulted in brain and pulmonary edema and ultimately led to cardiovascular and respiratory failure, is the established cause of death of 36-year-old Yavor Georgiev on June 7 in Varna. This is the conclusion of a triple forensic medical examination conducted as part of the pre-trial proceedings by the Varna District Prosecutor’s Office. The report summarizes the autopsy findings along with results from a previously completed chemical-toxicological analysis.

The analysis confirmed beyond doubt that the concentration of cocaine in Georgiev’s blood was 2.6 µg/mL—several times higher than the typical toxic threshold of 0.1–0.3 µg/mL. In addition to cocaine, the blood analysis detected ethanol and benzoylecgonine (a cocaine metabolite), while urine tests confirmed the presence of cocaine, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC, the active component in cannabis), and alcohol.

Georgiev’s death occurred rapidly, as a result of severe brain and lung edema. Hemorrhaging was also found in his respiratory tract and left lung. According to forensic experts, these findings were caused by the ingestion of a high dose of narcotics mixed with alcohol, and not by any external trauma or police intervention during his arrest.

Experts Recommend Police Training for Handling Psychotic Reactions Due to Drug Use

The development of brain swelling is attributed to the large dose of cocaine—an intense central nervous system stimulant—which initially induces euphoria but has a dangerously stimulating effect on the cardiovascular system. It increases blood pressure and accelerates heart rate, posing a significant risk of life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias and acute heart failure.

The resulting intoxication often triggers paranoia, hallucinations, aggression, irritability, and emotional volatility. In combination with ethanol, cocaine produces cocaethylene—a compound more toxic and with longer-lasting effects than either substance alone.

36-year-old Yavor Georgiev, Who Died in Varna, Had Been Convicted Twice and Was Facing a Trial for Driving Under the Influence of Cocaine

No Known Antidote for Cocaine

According to the forensic experts, there is currently no known antidote for cocaine. Even when symptomatic treatment is administered promptly and appropriately, it does not guarantee a favorable outcome in cases of severe intoxication.

Upon examination of the body, only superficial and minor injuries were found—none of which could cause the brain or lung swelling that led to Georgiev’s death. There were no signs of mechanical asphyxiation or trauma sufficient to induce such outcomes. The autopsy also found no disease-related changes or evidence of chemical or mechanical violence.

Ongoing Investigation and Public Response

One of the police officers involved in Georgiev’s arrest reportedly sustained minor injuries. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, led by a team of three prosecutors from the Varna District Prosecutor’s Office, supported by three investigators from the District Investigative Department. A number of additional investigative actions are planned to clarify all circumstances surrounding the case. The current deadline for completion of the proceedings is set at two months.

A new public protest has been announced in response to Georgiev’s death.

Protest Over Death of a 36-Year-Old Yavor Georgiev in Varna Psychiatric Hospital

