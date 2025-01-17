Anti-epidemic measures introduced in Vidin

Anti-epidemic measures are being introduced in Vidin, following an order issued by the Director of the Regional Health Inspectorate, published on the institution’s website. The restrictions are in effect from January 20 to January 26, in response to a sharp increase in flu cases in the district of Vidin over the past week.

The order is based on a decision by the Regional Operational Headquarters for combating influenza and acute respiratory infections and has been coordinated with the country’s Chief Health Inspector. As of January 16, the infection rate is reported at 254.11 per 10,000 people.

No flu vacation has been declared for schools. According to the data presented by the Head of the Regional Department of Education during the meeting of the staff, the absentee rate among students is 17.7% for Vidin municipality and 16.4% for the entire district.

In Vidin municipality, routine consultations for healthy pregnant women and children, preventive medical examinations, and mandatory immunisations and re-immunisations are suspended. Additionally, hospital and specialized institution visits are restricted. A strict morning health screening will be introduced in nurseries, kindergartens, and schools for children and staff, with two daily disinfection rounds and regular ventilation of rooms.

A flu epidemic was also declared in Haskovo earlier this week, with anti-epidemic measures in place from January 16 to January 23, but schools continue with in-person learning.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News