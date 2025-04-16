БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
GERB-UDF will Insist on Significant Increase in Funding for Fifth City Hospital in Sofia

Municipal councilors from GERB-UDF have stated that they will not allow a situation in which the pediatric department at the Fifth City Hospital in Sofia is shut down, emphasising that the hospital provides care not only to residents of Sofia but also to patients from across the country. According to them, additional financial support is urgently needed to enable an increase in medical staff salaries, which should come from the Sofia Municipality and be outside the scope of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

"This is the biggest municipal hospital and the main beneficiary of municipal funding. Monthly financing needs to exceed 360,000 BGN. We will push for a significant increase, especially given that expenditures for 2024 covered under this funding item have already risen by 22 percent. Considering inflation and various other risks, projections for this year suggest an increase of between 18 and 20 percent," said Dr. Anton Koichev of GERB-UDF.

