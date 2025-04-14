12-Year-Old Child with Severe Meningitis on Mechanical Ventilation in Sofia

A 12-year-old boy diagnosed with a severe form of meningitis is currently being treated at the Pediatric Hospital in Sofia. The child was admitted in critical condition but has since been stabilized. He remains on mechanical ventilation.

This comes about a month after an infant died from a meningococcal infection. Currently, only one vaccine is approved and available in Bulgaria, and parents must pay for it out of pocket.

The boy was admitted to the hospital on Friday evening in urgent need of intensive care.

Dr. Blagomir Zdravkov, Director of the Specialised Pediatric Hospital “Prof. Ivan Mitev”:

"He was examined earlier that Friday afternoon by a medical team. Although there were indications for intensive treatment, the child was transferred to our care in the evening in a comatose state. Resuscitation was initiated immediately."

At present, the child's condition is stable, and doctors describe the prognosis as relatively optimistic. According to the Director of the Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate (SRHI), the recent cases of meningitis appear unrelated.

Dr. Dancho Penchev, Director of SRHI:

"Based on the epidemiological investigation conducted over the weekend, and our conversations with the child’s mother, no connections have been identified with previously reported cases."

Interest in the available meningococcal vaccine in Bulgaria has increased, authorities report. The immunization is recommended, but it is not part of the mandatory vaccine schedule, and parents must purchase it themselves.

As for when a second vaccine for meningococcal infections might become available in the country, the Ministry of Health has not provided a timeline.

Boyko Penkov, Deputy Minister of Health:

"It has not been registered in Bulgaria and does not have a listed price. The manufacturer must initiate the registration process—once they do, we will assist administratively."

Meanwhile, the condition of another child with a meningococcal infection, also being treated at the Pediatric Hospital, is reportedly improving.

Health authorities reassure that there is no epidemic in the country, nor room for panic.