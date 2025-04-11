БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Горива, алкохол и тютюневи изделия на прицел: Започват...
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
4 години затвор за прокурорския син от Перник постанови...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
АПИ публикува карта на пътните участъци с повишен риск -...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Само за денонощие - над 12 600 нарушители с превишена...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Бащата на Сияна: Ще се боря докрай
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

National “Breast Cancer” awareness campaign launched in Bulgaria

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
EN
Запази

The disease is treatable if detected in early stages

национална кампания рака гърдата беше открита вечер софия

A national campaign titled "Breast Cancer" has been launched with the aim of raising awareness about the disease and encouraging more women to undergo regular check-ups.

Breast cancer is treatable in 97% of cases — but only if detected early. However, studies in Bulgaria show that only 12% of diagnosed cases are identified at an early stage.

The campaign was officially launched at the National Palace of Culture (NDK) with a screening of the documentary film "Flower in a Storm", featuring actress Ana Papadopulu. The film shares the personal stories of women diagnosed with breast cancer.

As a symbol of solidarity, the National Palace of Culture was illuminated in pink — the color representing the fight against the disease. Women already diagnosed with breast cancer can receive free tests to monitor the effectiveness of their treatment at ISUL (University Hospital "Tsaritsa Yoanna – ISUL") in Sofia.

"This is an awareness campaign — it aims to teach women how to perform self-examinations," said Dr. Yordan Spirdonov from the University Hospital "Tsaritsa Yoanna – ISUL", the main organizer of the initiative. "We have organized blood tests to check tumor markers for women already diagnosed with breast cancer. These will be conducted from April 22 to 25, between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m., in our central laboratory," he added.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"Няма да се повтори": Пред БНТ говори младеж, участвал във возенето на капак във Варна
1
"Няма да се повтори": Пред БНТ говори младеж, участвал...
Гледайте европейското първенство по борба в Братислава НА ЖИВО по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте европейското първенство по борба в Братислава НА ЖИВО по...
4 години затвор за прокурорския син от Перник постанови съдът
3
4 години затвор за прокурорския син от Перник постанови съдът
Лошо време в Северна България: Снежни бури предизвикаха аварии и затруднения в движението
4
Лошо време в Северна България: Снежни бури предизвикаха аварии и...
Григор Димитров се класира за четвъртфиналите в Монте Карло за пети път в кариерата си
5
Григор Димитров се класира за четвъртфиналите в Монте Карло за пети...
Петима са пострадали в пожар в село Долни Лозен
6
Петима са пострадали в пожар в село Долни Лозен

Най-четени

Водещата на "По света и у нас" Аделина Радева и операторът Иван Янев с награда "Достойните българи"
1
Водещата на "По света и у нас" Аделина Радева и...
Доналд Тръмп обяви 90-дневна пауза на митата за над 75 държави
2
Доналд Тръмп обяви 90-дневна пауза на митата за над 75 държави
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в частна клиника в Пловдив при зъболекарска манипулация
3
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в частна...
Над 508 000 лица са проверени за принадлежност към Държавна сигурност
4
Над 508 000 лица са проверени за принадлежност към Държавна сигурност
"Всичко е погром": Искат оставката на директора на Агенция "Пътна инфраструктура"
5
"Всичко е погром": Искат оставката на директора на...
На 72 години си отиде актьорът Пламен Сираков
6
На 72 години си отиде актьорът Пламен Сираков

More from: Health

Three of the injured in Kočani fire treated in Bulgaria have been discharged from hospitals in Plovdiv and Varna
Three of the injured in Kočani fire treated in Bulgaria have been discharged from hospitals in Plovdiv and Varna
Young people ask Social Policy Minister about the measures taken against vapes and drugs Young people ask Social Policy Minister about the measures taken against vapes and drugs
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Why did a 6-year-old child die after dental procedure? Why did a 6-year-old child die after dental procedure?
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
Four of the most seriously injured children and young people in Kocani nightclub fire have been discharged from hospital, they underwent 12 operations Four of the most seriously injured children and young people in Kocani nightclub fire have been discharged from hospital, they underwent 12 operations
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Child who died after dental procedure at private clinic in Plovdiv had been under general anesthesia for 4 hours Child who died after dental procedure at private clinic in Plovdiv had been under general anesthesia for 4 hours
Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
"Medical Supervision" starts inspections in medical facilities in Plovdiv following the death of a child after anesthesia at a dentist "Medical Supervision" starts inspections in medical facilities in Plovdiv following the death of a child after anesthesia at a dentist
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ