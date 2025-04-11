National “Breast Cancer” awareness campaign launched in Bulgaria

A national campaign titled "Breast Cancer" has been launched with the aim of raising awareness about the disease and encouraging more women to undergo regular check-ups.

Breast cancer is treatable in 97% of cases — but only if detected early. However, studies in Bulgaria show that only 12% of diagnosed cases are identified at an early stage.

The campaign was officially launched at the National Palace of Culture (NDK) with a screening of the documentary film "Flower in a Storm", featuring actress Ana Papadopulu. The film shares the personal stories of women diagnosed with breast cancer.

As a symbol of solidarity, the National Palace of Culture was illuminated in pink — the color representing the fight against the disease. Women already diagnosed with breast cancer can receive free tests to monitor the effectiveness of their treatment at ISUL (University Hospital "Tsaritsa Yoanna – ISUL") in Sofia.