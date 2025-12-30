БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Flu Activity on the Rise: How to Protect Yourself?

Чете се за: 07:02 мин.
Health Ministry issues flu warning as infections rise over festive period

грипната вълна обхвана половин българия

In response to the intensified spread of influenza and acute respiratory infections across the country, the Ministry of Health has reminded the public of key recommendations to prevent infection and reduce risk during the current holiday period.

Influenza and acute respiratory illnesses spread easily. Particularly vulnerable are pregnant women, older people, young children, individuals with chronic conditions and those with weakened immune systems. For people in these groups, the risk of complications is significantly higher.

What are the general measures to reduce the risk of infection during flu season?

  • Avoid crowds, especially in enclosed indoor spaces.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth, particularly with unwashed hands. Viruses are often transmitted when a person touches a contaminated surface and then touches their eyes, nose or mouth.
  • Where possible, stay at home for at least four to five days after symptoms appear to avoid infecting others. Children with symptoms should not attend nurseries, schools or other organised group settings.
  • If you are unable to remain at home during the acute phase of illness, consider wearing a medical face mask in public places, on public transport, in healthcare facilities, pharmacies, at home and when in contact with other people.

How to Protect Yourself and Others

  • Wash or disinfect your hands frequently, especially after being in public places, using public transport, before eating, and after coughing or sneezing. Hands should be washed for at least 20 seconds.
  • If you are unwell, follow proper cough etiquette. Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hand) when coughing or sneezing.
  • Dispose of used tissues properly in a suitable bin and carry out correct hand hygiene afterwards.

What do we need to know about face masks?

  • During periods of increased flu and acute respiratory infection activity, medical face masks are worn by healthcare staff and are recommended for patients and visitors in healthcare facilities;
    people from high-risk groups (excluding young children) in indoor settings such as shops, public transport and other public places;
    household members or others caring for people with flu;
    people who are ill with flu or an acute respiratory infection when in contact with others.
  • Medical masks should be fitted and worn correctly to help reduce the risk of infection due to exposure to infectious droplets and aerosol, especially if used in conjunction with other preventive measures such as avoiding close contact and maintaining good hand hygiene.
  • Masks should be changed after prolonged use (more than a few hours) or when they become soiled or damp. After removal, the mask should be disposed of appropriately and hands should be cleaned immediately before touching objects, surfaces or other people.
  • After replacement, the mask shall be disposed of in a suitable place and hand hygiene shall be performed immediately before touching objects, surfaces or contact with people.

When to Seek Medical Advice

  • If you develop symptoms of an acute respiratory illness during a period of increased flu activity, it is recommended that you consult your GP or treating physician.
  • Antiviral medicines for influenza are most effective when treatment is started as early as possible after symptoms appear, particularly within the first 48 hours from the onset of illness.

The Ministry also reminds the public that influenza is not treated with antibiotics. The most reliable way to prevent severe illness and complications remains vaccination. In Bulgaria, flu vaccination is free for people aged 65 and over.

Between 29 September and 21 December 2025, 958 samples were tested at the National Reference Laboratory for Influenza and Acute Respiratory Diseases at the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. Influenza A viruses were detected in 10.8% of samples (103 cases), with the A/H3N2 subtype predominating. Most cases — 66 — were confirmed in the week from 15 to 21 December, with 84% occurring in children under five.

An additional 233 other respiratory pathogens were identified in children aged up to five, including rhinoviruses, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), bocavirus, metapneumovirus, parainfluenza viruses, coronaviruses and others.

Due to the extended holiday period, a comprehensive assessment of the spread of influenza and acute respiratory infections will be possible at the end of the first working week of January.


