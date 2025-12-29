Health Insurance Fund Investigates Patients Found in Casinos During Hospitalisation

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has reported serious discrepancies in recorded hospitalisations of insured patients.

A preliminary analysis of data for the first half of 2025, carried out by the National Revenue Agency (NRA), revealed over 22,000 visits to gaming establishments by individuals who were officially admitted to hospital at the same time. The number of patients found to have been in casinos during their hospital stay is 3,890.

Following the information provided by the NRA, the NHIF has initiated an investigation. In parallel, the institution will take further control measures within its legal authority.

If violations are confirmed, sanctions will be imposed and funds recovered, either for unperformed hospitalisations or for breaches of clinical pathway/procedure protocols in healthcare facilities, emphasised the NHIF.

Where necessary, other competent institutions affected by similar practices will also be notified to ensure a coordinated, effective, and timely institutional response.

The NHIF stressed that collaboration between state bodies plays a key role in uncovering and preventing abuses, strengthening oversight, and protecting public resources in the healthcare system.

Information on the results of the inspections and any measures taken will be provided once the investigations are completed.