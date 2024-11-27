Are cases of drunk and drugged driving increasing?

An increasing number of traffic violators are being caught by the Ministry of Interior officers. In the regions of Blagoevgrad and Kyustendil, hundreds of drivers have been caught driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs over the past three months. What else do the data from the traffic control authorities in Southwest Bulgaria reveal?

Despite ongoing sanctions, law enforcement authorities continue to catch drunk and drug-impaired drivers across the country on a daily basis. The highest recorded blood alcohol content in the region was in Dupnitsa, where a driver tested at 3.04‰.

“From the beginning of September to November 26, 45 drivers were caught driving under the influence of alcohol, 8 drivers under the influence of drugs, and 33 were found to be unlicensed in the Kyustendil region,” explained Senior Inspector Daniel Tonev from the Traffic Police in Dupnitsa.

Senior Inspector Tonev also noted a decline in the number of drunk and drug-impaired drivers detected on the roads.

