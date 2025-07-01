БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Трима души загинаха, след като кола се заби в заведение в...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Васил Терзиев: Не виждам причина да подавам оставка
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.

Before the Third Vote of No Confidence - What Are the Attitudes of the Parties in Parliament?

It was submitted by the "Vazrazhdane" party on Friday evening and is supported by the "MECH" (Morality, Unity, Honour),  and "Velichie"

The third vote of no confidence against the Zhelyazkov government is scheduled for this week’s plenary session. It was submitted by the "Vazrazhdane" party on Friday evening and is supported by the "MECH" (Morality, Unity, Honour), and "Velichie" groups. Once again, the "We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition has stated that although they are in opposition, they will not lend their support. Could there be a shift in the parliamentary parties’ stances ahead of the debate?

This is the third no-confidence vote against the Zhelyazkov cabinet, which has survived the previous two. The first was initiated over failures in foreign policy, the second over corruption allegations, and the third — initiated by Vazrazhdane — concerns failures in financial policy. The prevailing mood before the plenary debate is that the ruling coalition views this as yet another futile vote that will not pass. The opposition, however, hopes to gather the necessary votes to topple the Zhelyazkov government.

According to Vazrazhdane, the reasons put forward are sufficiently justified to consolidate broad parliamentary support.

Angel Slavchev – Vazrazhdane:
“In addition to all the political parties that signed it — Vazrazhdane, MECH, and Velichie — we will rely on the reason of other political groups that do not have any collusion with Peevski or GERB.”

In the plenary hall, debates on the fiscal policy of this government are expected. Bulgaria and its citizens have clearly expressed concern over rising prices in stores. Inflation is very high — contrary to what the government claims. We demand the preservation of the Bulgarian lev and a postponement of joining the Eurozone.

MECH and Velichie have reiterated their support.

Lyubisha Blazhevski – Velichie:
“We hope the vote passes. This government must go. It is an illegitimate government.”

WCC-DB explained why they will not support the opposition-initiated vote this time either, despite being part of the opposition.

Alexander Simidchiev – WCC-DB:
“I think we have repeated the same thing many times. I hope people have remembered it. For us, there must be a substantial reason that does not deviate us from our European orientation and membership in the European Union.”

No surprises are expected from Peevski’s party. The stance of MRF-New Beginning remains consistent.

Tsvetan Enchev – MRF-New Beginning:
“I hope common sense will prevail and we will move forward.”

The ruling coalition considers the motives unfounded and expects the vote to receive no support.

Toshko Yordanov – There is Such a People:
“This is a pointless exercise that delays parliamentary work because you will see that for an entire week we will not deal with anything meaningful, as two days will be devoted to a meaningless vote of no confidence. This will also cripple committees and legislation.”

Kostadin Angelov – GERB-UDF:
“A standard procedure of the opposition. We will hear their arguments and are confident that the government will survive.”

Neither BSP nor Aliance for Rights and Freedoms provided comments.

