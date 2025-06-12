BG-ALERT System Activated Due to Temporary Closure of Danube Bridge at Ruse

The District Governor of Ruse activated the BG-ALERT early warning system due to the temporary closure of the "Danube Bridge" this evening. The alert was sent to subscribers of all mobile operators throughout the entire district.

Traffic to Be Suspended Overnight on the Danube Bridge at Ruse for Emergency Repairs

The police called for tolerance and discipline during the temporary closure of the "Danube Bridge" near Ruse.

The BG-ALERT warning signal was triggered exactly at 2:30 PM at the request of Governor Dragomir Draganov, aiming to inform motorists of both passenger and freight vehicles in advance about potential congestion and traffic jams.

The text message was displayed in both Bulgarian and English and included a link to a platform with additional information and alternative routes for crossing the Danube into Romania.

Tonight at 8:00 PM, the "Danube Bridge" will be completely closed for 8 hours due to emergency repairs.