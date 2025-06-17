BNT Once Again Ranked as the Most Trusted Media in Bulgaria, According to the Reuters Institute

For yet another year, Bulgarian National Television (BNT) is the most trusted media outlet in the country. This conclusion comes from the 2025 annual report of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford.

The public broadcaster enjoys the trust of 59% of Bulgarians, while 29% of respondents have no opinion, and 19% expressed distrust.

According to the Reuters Institute, the highly unstable political climate is likely contributing to the continued decline in trust in the news, as well as to the fact that Bulgaria reports the highest level of news avoidance—63%, according to the survey.