ГДБОП, МОН и ДАЗД ще проверяват опасна игра, която учи...
Група българи напусна Израел с автобуси към Египет
БНТ за поредна година е медията с най-голямо доверие,...
Президентът Румен Радев призова всички институции да...
Остра интоксикация след смесване на кокаин и етанол е...
"Мяра": Институциите са виновни за нелегалните...
Заради липса на педиатри: Детското отделение в Берковица...
Домът на българка, която живее в израелския град Бат Ям,...
Адвокатът на прокурорския син от Перник: Съмнявам се, че...
BNT Once Again Ranked as the Most Trusted Media in Bulgaria, According to the Reuters Institute

бнт поредна година медията голямо доверие института ройтерс
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

For yet another year, Bulgarian National Television (BNT) is the most trusted media outlet in the country. This conclusion comes from the 2025 annual report of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford.

The public broadcaster enjoys the trust of 59% of Bulgarians, while 29% of respondents have no opinion, and 19% expressed distrust.

According to the Reuters Institute, the highly unstable political climate is likely contributing to the continued decline in trust in the news, as well as to the fact that Bulgaria reports the highest level of news avoidance—63%, according to the survey.

Acute Intoxication from a Combination of Cocaine and Ethanol Caused the Death of 36-Year-Old Yavor Georgiev from Varna, Forensic Report Confirms
Acute Intoxication from a Combination of Cocaine and Ethanol Caused the Death of 36-Year-Old Yavor Georgiev from Varna, Forensic Report Confirms
UK Minister for European Union Relations, Nick Thomas-Symonds, Arrived on a Visit to Bulgaria
Bratovo - the Village of the Storks (PHOTOS)
Rumen Radev: The Presidential Institution Was the First to Receive Ljupcho Georgievski During a Time of Repression
Bulgaria Views the Case Against Ljupcho Georgievski as a Politically Motivated Trial, Foreign Minister Says
President Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Has Never Vetoed North Macedonia's path to the EU
