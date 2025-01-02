НОВИНИ
Bulgaria's first baby for 2025 - Krum arrived a minute past midnight

първото бебе българия 2025 година крум проплаква новогодишната нощ 0001
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
12:52, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Little Krum is the first baby of Bulgaria for 2025. He was born at 00:01 on January 1 and weighs just over 2.3 kilogrammes.

Krum arrived earlier than expected, being born in the 35th week of pregnancy, while his mother's due date was initially set for February 4th. His name had been chosen long ago—he is named after a family member.

"Everything happened unexpectedly, it was a lovely surprise. It brings me great joy that he’s here now, that I can hold him and feel him. Even though he came early, the team at 'Sheynovo' hospital is taking great care of him. I’m very grateful to the entire team who were with me that evening," said Krum's happy mother, Tanislava Borisova.

The name had been chosen in advance—Krum is named after Tanislava's brother-in-law.

"Krum was born in a natural way. He weighed 2.3 kilograms and was 47 centimeters long. He was born a little earlier than he should have been, but he is doing very well," explained Dr. Zornitsa Malinova from the Sheynovo Hospital in Sofia.

Two babies have been born at Sheynovo since the start of 2025—Krum and another newborn.

"The other baby was born this morning at 4:30 AM in the 31st week of pregnancy. He is also in an incubator and will need a bit more time. He is fighting hard and doing well," said Dr. Malinova.

In 2024, 2,170 babies were born at Sheynovo hospital in Sofia, a slight increase compared to the previous year. About 10% of the babies born were premature.

