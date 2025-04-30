БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
For 5 Years, Bulgaria Will Supply Greece with Irrigation Water From the Arda River Until Greece Builds a Dam

Снимка: Tatyana Dobrolyubova

The Council of Ministers approved Bulgaria to supply Greece with irrigation water from the Arda River for 5 years until they build a dam.

The Council of Ministers of Bulgaria has approved a decision for the country to supply irrigation water to Greece from the Arda River for five years, until Greece completes the construction of its own reservoir infrastructure.

"The Council of Ministers approved a draft of a Joint Declaration between the Government of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Government of the Hellenic Republic on the use of the waters of the Arda River. The Bulgarian government expresses its intention to provide the service of 'accumulation, storage, and regulated supply of water volumes' from the Arda River through the 'Arda' cascade system, for the irrigation of land on Greek territory, until the modernization and/or construction of a new reservoir(s) on Greek territory is completed, for a period of five years from the signing of this declaration," states the decision of the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet.

After this period, Bulgaria and Greece will reassess the terms of the Joint Declaration governing the supply of regulated water from the Arda River for Greek irrigation purposes.

The Government of the Hellenic Republic has declared its intention to initiate, within a reasonable timeframe, the necessary actions for the modernization of existing and/or construction of new water reservoirs, thereby ensuring the irrigation needs of Greek territory are met. This is aimed at achieving independence in the accumulation, storage, and regulated supply of water volumes from the Arda River flowing through the territory of the Republic of Greece, the decision further states.

Greece has committed to taking the necessary steps to ensure the reimbursement of the corresponding costs for the service provided by Bulgaria, which involves the "accumulation, storage, and regulated supply of water volumes" from the Arda River.

