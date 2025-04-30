БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Commander of Bulgarian Air Force: Deviation in F-16 System Identified After Landing

Чете се за: 05:55 мин.
Major General Nikolay Rusev emphasised: “The aircraft acceptance procedure has not been completed. I will not accept any additional risk for the pilots, the engineering-technical personnel, or the new aviation equipment.”

air force commander after landing deviation operation one systems detected
Снимка: БТА

Following the landing of the F-16, a deviation in the operation of one of its systems was detected, said Major General Nikolay Rusev, Commander of the Bulgarian Air Force, said at a briefing at the Ministry of Defence on April 30.

"The acceptance procedure for the aircraft is underway. It consists of two parts — technical and flight. The process is lengthy, and the aircraft has not yet been accepted — this should be made clear. The aircraft will be accepted only once both procedures are completed. After the technical procedure, a minimum of two flights are conducted with the participation of a Bulgarian pilot. Once the aircraft lands after completing those two flights and the pilot declares the aircraft airworthy, we will then accept the aircraft and it will enter service with the Bulgarian Air Force," Rusev explained.

"At this stage, we are working together with teams from Lockheed Martin and the United States Air Force, who are assisting us in mastering the aircraft — every component and every system must be checked. After the aircraft landed, a deviation in one of the systems was identified. This does not mean that the aircraft is broken. While the technical acceptance is still ongoing, this deviation will be addressed and brought within standard parameters so that the flight acceptance phase can proceed at a later stage. I want it to be clear — I will not accept any additional risk for the pilots, for the engineering and technical personnel, or for the new aviation equipment. The aircraft will fly only when we are ready to launch it into flight. This takes time — it's an aircraft, not a bicycle," Major General Rusev emphasised.

He noted that while the F-16 is being brought into service, combat duty will continue to be carried out using the MiG-29.

"The MiG-29 will continue flying as long as we are still mastering the F-16," he said.
The Air Force Commander committed to bringing the F-16 into operational readiness in the near future.

“The F-16 Block 70 is the aircraft needed by the Bulgarian Air Force. In the process of modernisation and transformation of the Bulgarian Army, the F-16 Block 70 is a core element,” summarised Chief of Defence Admiral Emil Eftimov.

Earlier today, GERB leader Boyko Borissov and President Rumen Radev exchanged sharp remarks over the fighter jet.

Boyko Borissov demanded the dismissal of the Air Force commander. President Radev called on the government to "loosen the purse strings" and provide funds so that the F-16 aircraft can be kept in operational readiness and fly.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Defense presented the program for the May 6 military parade, during which it was announced that the newly arrived fighter jet will not participate in the flyover.

Bulgarian Air Force's first F-16 Block 70 fighter jet was officially welcomed on March 13 during a ceremony at the Third Air Base in Graf Ignatievo.

The aircraft landed on April 2 at the same base. Delivered by Lockheed Martin, the jet is a two-seat combat trainer model. Its operational deployment will begin after both technical and flight acceptance procedures are completed by the Bulgarian Air Force.

According to the Ministry of Defense, this jet and the rest of the F-16 Block 70 aircraft, produced by Lockheed Martin under the first contract, will be gradually transferred to Bulgaria by the end of 2025. The Bulgarian Air Force is expected to have a full squadron of F-16 Block 70s by the end of 2027, when eight more aircraft are due to be delivered under the second contract with Lockheed Martin.

