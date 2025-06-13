БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry Calls for Maximum Restraint and De-Escalation of Tensions in the Middle East

"We are following with deep concern the latest developments in the Middle East, and in particular the escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran."

Bulgaria is concerned about any actions that increase the risk of a wider conflict in the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in its position on June 13.

The recent revelations by the International Atomic Energy Agency that Iran is, for the first time in 20 years, committing numerous lapses regarding its undeclared nuclear material and unregulated activities have created a new and dangerous dynamic in the region.

We urge everyone to exercise utmost restraint and immediately de-escalate tensions" the Foreign Ministry said, adding:

Bulgaria stands firmly behind the need to respect international law and the UN Charter.

We believe that a lasting resolution can only be achieved through diplomatic dialogue and the restoration of negotiation channels. In this spirit, Bulgaria supports the efforts of the European Union and the international community to restore stability in the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains in constant contact with Bulgaria’s diplomatic missions in the affected areas and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Bulgarian citizens.

