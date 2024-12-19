НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Bulgaria's PM Glavchev: Our position on North Macedonia's EU accession is unchanged

Снимка: БТА
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
11:06, 19.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

An EU-Western Balkans summit is held in Brussels on December 18, focusing on the integration of Western Balkan countries into the EU, the war in Ukraine, security and defense partnerships, and issues related to migration and terrorism. Bulgaria is represented by caretaker Prime Minister, Dimitar Glavchev.

High-level diplomatic sources from the European Council say that the message from Brussels to North Macedonia remains unchanged: the faster the country fulfills its commitments related to constitutional amendments and the inclusion of Bulgarians in its constitution, the sooner negotiations will begin. Albania has moved ahead of North Macedonia, recently starting a new round of negotiations on several chapters.

Caretaker Prime Minister, Dimitar Glavchev, said that Bulgaria's position remains unchanged.

"We have long made clear our stance on the Western Balkans—we support enlargement in the region, as it is a geopolitical issue. However, conditions for EU membership should be met. Regarding North Macedonia, you know our position. There was a compromise in 2022, which was made on our part and has become an EU-wide. It was signed by all member states, including Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia. So, there is nothing further to negotiate. Our position remains unchanged," Dimitar Glavchev said.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Energy watchdog discusses a significant increase in electricity prices from 1 January, 2025
Energy watchdog discusses a significant increase in electricity prices from 1 January, 2025
18:37, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 A group involving Bulgarian nationals, responsible for stealing cables worth over 1 million euros in Germany, detained in an international operation led by Europol and Eurojust
A group involving Bulgarian nationals, responsible for stealing cables worth over 1 million euros in Germany, detained in an international operation led by Europol and Eurojust
17:45, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunity of MP Dzheyhan Ibryamov
Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunity of MP Dzheyhan Ibryamov
17:08, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
 Hospitals allegedly drained nearly half a million BGN from the Health Insurance Fund
Hospitals allegedly drained nearly half a million BGN from the Health Insurance Fund
16:21, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
 A collision halted train services between Sofia and Plovdiv, one person injured
A collision halted train services between Sofia and Plovdiv, one person injured
15:15, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
 Controversy in Parliament over the planned Agreement on Security Cooperation between Bulgaria and Ukraine
Controversy in Parliament over the planned Agreement on Security Cooperation between Bulgaria and Ukraine
14:35, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
 President Rumen Radev will meet Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, on Friday
President Rumen Radev will meet Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, on Friday
13:41, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 Kiril Petkov: 'We Continue the Change' have two conditions to participate in talks for government with GERB
Kiril Petkov: 'We Continue the Change' have two conditions to participate in talks for government with GERB
13:26, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
 'MRF - New Beginning' leader Peevski: If Borissov succeeds in forming a cabinet, we will be the opposition
'MRF - New Beginning' leader Peevski: If Borissov succeeds in forming a cabinet, we will be the opposition
12:53, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
 GERB-UDF leader Borissov: Government-forming talks going well so far
GERB-UDF leader Borissov: Government-forming talks going well so far
12:40, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
 Police officers ready to protest, demanding pay rise starting from January 2025
Police officers ready to protest, demanding pay rise starting from January 2025
12:23, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
 Should TikTok be banned in Bulgaria?
Should TikTok be banned in Bulgaria?
19:44, 17.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
A group involving Bulgarian nationals, responsible for stealing cables worth over 1 million euros in Germany, detained in an international operation led by Europol and Eurojust
A group involving Bulgarian nationals, responsible for stealing cables worth over 1 million euros in Germany, detained in an international operation led by Europol and Eurojust
A collision halted train services between Sofia and Plovdiv, one person injured
A collision halted train services between Sofia and Plovdiv, one person injured
Police officers ready to protest, demanding pay rise starting from January 2025
Police officers ready to protest, demanding pay rise starting from January 2025
Should TikTok be banned in Bulgaria?
Should TikTok be banned in Bulgaria?
President Rumen Radev discussed the political dialogue between Bulgaria and Republic of North Macedonia with Ljubčo Georgievski,
President Rumen Radev discussed the political dialogue between Bulgaria and Republic of North Macedonia with Ljubčo Georgievski,
"Police Officer of the Year" awards presented today
"Police Officer of the Year" awards presented today
Топ 24
Най-четени
Задържаха мъж с 10 пакета марихуана в центъра на София, ранен е полицай
Задържаха мъж с 10 пакета марихуана в центъра на София, ранен е...
Депутатите казаха "не" на тестовете за алкохол и наркотици
Депутатите казаха "не" на тестовете за алкохол и наркотици
Скандал в НС - реакциите за проекта на споразумение с Украйна
Скандал в НС - реакциите за проекта на споразумение с Украйна
Обвиниха Адел в плагиатство
Обвиниха Адел в плагиатство
Пускат движението по ремонтирания бетонен мост в Пловдив (СНИМКИ)
Пускат движението по ремонтирания бетонен мост в Пловдив (СНИМКИ)
Повече от денонощие в неизвестност: Продължава издирването на Ники от с. Конаре
Повече от денонощие в неизвестност: Продължава издирването на Ники...
Hospitals allegedly drained nearly half a million BGN from the Health Insurance Fund
Hospitals allegedly drained nearly half a million BGN from the...
БЛС за "публичния линч" на медиците в Сандански: Безучастното наблюдаване е бягане от отговорност
БЛС за "публичния линч" на медиците в Сандански:...
3 години затвор за жена, шофирала след употреба на алкохол
3 години затвор за жена, шофирала след употреба на алкохол
Ферари представя новия болид на 19 февруари
Ферари представя новия болид на 19 февруари
Премиерът Димитър Главчев: Ще подпиша Споразумението с Украйна само след решение на Народното събрание
Премиерът Димитър Главчев: Ще подпиша Споразумението с Украйна само след решение на Народното събрание