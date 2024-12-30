НОВИНИ
Bulgaria's President Radev expressed condolences on the death of Jimmy Carter

румен радев снимки
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
21:34, 30.12.2024
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev sent a letter of condolences to U.S. President Joe Biden on the passing of the 39th President of the United States and Nobel Peace Prize laureate James Earl Carter Jr.

"The personality and work of Jimmy Carter represent a shining example in world history," the Bulgarian President stressed.

Radev highlighted Jimmy Carter's vision and foresight in finding peaceful solutions to complex international conflicts.

"Through his selfless service to his country and the American people, President Carter embodied integrity, compassion, and deep commitment to the security, stability, and well-being of people, always placing the individual at the centre of politics," Rumen Radev further stated.

According to the Bulgarian Head of State, President Carter carried this positive dynamic into international relations, leaving a significant mark on multilateral diplomacy with a strong focus on promoting human rights and democracy, economic progress, and environmental protection.

In his letter, Rumen Radev also highlighted Carter's significant contribution to spiritual growth, well-being, and social development on a global scale, including through the creation of homes via the charitable organization Habitat for Humanity, which has also carried out initiatives in Bulgaria.

