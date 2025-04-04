Reckless driving: Minors reportedly drive at 260 km/h on major bulevard in Sofia

Accidents involving injuries and deaths on the road totalled 1,295, with 86 deaths and 1,617 injuries. This is according to the Ministry of Interior's statistics on serious road accidents in the country since the beginning of the year.

At the same time, absurd case of reckless driving occurred on Tsarigradsko Shosse Boulevard in Sofia, where minors were reportedly driving at speeds exceeding 260 km/h late at night. This speed is comparable to that of Formula 1 cars.

The Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior is investigating an anonymous tip-off, claiming that the car was driven by a 15-year-old boy, and two other underage friends were in the car with him. The car's owner and the young driver have not yet been identified.