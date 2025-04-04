'Gallup' poll: GERB leads steadily, two formations battle for second place if elections were held today

As at April 2025, GERB continues to lead with a clear electoral advantage, securing 23.8% support over the other political forces in the 51st National Assembly. This is according to the results of a survey conducted by Gallup International Balkan, funded by the agency's own resources.

At the same time, the current picture shows some shuffling in the battle for the second place, for which three formations are running in sharp competition for the position. Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) - New Beginning claiming it with 14.9% of the votes, followed closely by We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) standing at third with 14.3%. Vazrazhdane falls down to fourth place with 11.4%.

There has also been a slight decline in support for "BSP - United Left" from 8.2% to 6.1%. Alliance for Rights and Freedoms has 4.9%, There is s Such People 4.6%, MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour) 4.5%, and "Velichie" 3.6%. The remaining share is spread across formations with declared support below 1%.

President Rumen Radev registered a slight decline in approval - from 47.9% in February to 45.5% currently.

Approval for Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov increases compared to February and stands at 21.1% , while National Assembly Speaker Natalya Kiselova receives 22% approval.

Among the leaders of political parties, GERB leader Boyko Borissov again enjoys the highest approval - 24.2%.

Gallup International

The survey is part of the independent research programme of Gallup International Balkan and was financed with its own funds. The maximum statistical error is ±3.4% for a 50% share for the main sample with a 95% confidence interval.