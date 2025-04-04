БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Напусна ни актьорът Васил Банов
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
15 години затвор получи Рангел Бизюрев за убийството на...
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Следователи направиха нов оглед на мястото, където загина...
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
Бащата на Сияна: В името на паметта ѝ съм се заклел да не...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Следователи влязоха в Пътното управление в Плевен след...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Сериозно поскъпване на парното и топлата вода от 1 юли...
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

'Gallup' poll: GERB leads steadily, two formations battle for second place if elections were held today

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
EN
Запази
галъп герб води стабилно избирахме две формации влизат битка второто
Снимка: Gallup international Balkan

As at April 2025, GERB continues to lead with a clear electoral advantage, securing 23.8% support over the other political forces in the 51st National Assembly. This is according to the results of a survey conducted by Gallup International Balkan, funded by the agency's own resources.

At the same time, the current picture shows some shuffling in the battle for the second place, for which three formations are running in sharp competition for the position. Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) - New Beginning claiming it with 14.9% of the votes, followed closely by We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) standing at third with 14.3%. Vazrazhdane falls down to fourth place with 11.4%.

There has also been a slight decline in support for "BSP - United Left" from 8.2% to 6.1%. Alliance for Rights and Freedoms has 4.9%, There is s Such People 4.6%, MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour) 4.5%, and "Velichie" 3.6%. The remaining share is spread across formations with declared support below 1%.

President Rumen Radev registered a slight decline in approval - from 47.9% in February to 45.5% currently.

Approval for Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov increases compared to February and stands at 21.1% , while National Assembly Speaker Natalya Kiselova receives 22% approval.

Among the leaders of political parties, GERB leader Boyko Borissov again enjoys the highest approval - 24.2%.

Gallup International

The survey is part of the independent research programme of Gallup International Balkan and was financed with its own funds. The maximum statistical error is ±3.4% for a 50% share for the main sample with a 95% confidence interval.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Напусна ни актьорът Васил Банов
1
Напусна ни актьорът Васил Банов
Финалите на Световната купа по художествена гимнастика в София по БНТ 3
2
Финалите на Световната купа по художествена гимнастика в София по...
15 години затвор получи Рангел Бизюрев за убийството на Митко от Цалапица
3
15 години затвор получи Рангел Бизюрев за убийството на Митко от...
Голям пожар изпепели покрива на общежитието на Гимназията по приложни изкуства в Трявна
4
Голям пожар изпепели покрива на общежитието на Гимназията по...
Гледайте третата среща между ЦСКА и Левски от полуфиналите на НВЛ за жени пряко по БНТ 3
5
Гледайте третата среща между ЦСКА и Левски от полуфиналите на НВЛ...
Следователи влязоха в Пътното управление в Плевен след фаталния инцидент със Сияна
6
Следователи влязоха в Пътното управление в Плевен след фаталния...

Най-четени

Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
1
Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират ситуацията в БОК
2
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират...
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в центъра на София
3
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в...
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
4
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
Пепи Еврото е държал компромати срещу магистрати, разказаха прокурори пред съда
5
Пепи Еврото е държал компромати срещу магистрати, разказаха...
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той никога няма да бъде като останалите деца. Никога"
6
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той...

More from: Bulgaria

Reckless driving: Minors reportedly drive at 260 km/h on major bulevard in Sofia
Reckless driving: Minors reportedly drive at 260 km/h on major bulevard in Sofia
The Aqaba Process for the Balkans - President Rumen Radev and the King of Jordan host the forum in Sofia The Aqaba Process for the Balkans - President Rumen Radev and the King of Jordan host the forum in Sofia
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
President of North Macedonia visited the injured from Kočani nightclub fire, who are receiving treatment at 'Pirogov' hospital President of North Macedonia visited the injured from Kočani nightclub fire, who are receiving treatment at 'Pirogov' hospital
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Myara poll: Generations in Bulgaria have different attitudes towards artificial Intelligence Myara poll: Generations in Bulgaria have different attitudes towards artificial Intelligence
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
30 kg of cocaine seized near Petrohan 30 kg of cocaine seized near Petrohan
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Juvenile arrested in possession of 330 vape devices Juvenile arrested in possession of 330 vape devices
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ