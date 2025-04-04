30 kg of cocaine seized near Petrohan

30 kg of cocaine was seized near Petrohan. The drug was detected on April 2 in a truck that was stopped for inspection.

After the vehicle was stopped, it was taken to the Kalotina Border Checkpoint, where it was examined with an X-ray.

"An X-ray examination at the Kalotina Border Checkpoint revealed cavities in the vehicle," said Natalia Nikolova, head of the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office.

Searches and seizures were conducted, and identifications were made. A 45-year-old Bulgarian citizen has been charged. The vehicle in which the drugs were found did not belong to him.

The truck had entered Bulgaria via the Danube Bridge and was on its way to Turkey.